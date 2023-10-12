YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Argentina has offered to send humanitarian aid to Armenia to support the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve arrived to Armenia as a result of Azerbaijan’s attack and ethnic cleansing, Diario Armenia reported.

The assistance was extended through the Argentine Foreign Ministry to the Armenian embassy in Argentina.

The assistance includes logistics and other experts, as well as essential items such as food, medication and other medical supplies.

On October 6 the President of Argentina Alberto Fernández held a meeting with a delegation of the Armenian Organizations of Argentina (IARA). The IARA leadership welcomed Argentina’s decision to send a mission of White Helmets to Armenia to provide humanitarian support to the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Fernández said he would contact French President Emmanuel Macron to coordinate the requests of the Armenian community to protect the leadership of NK who’ve been unlawfully arrested by Azerbaijan and to prevent the destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.