An Old Friend Is Back as St. Vartan Camp Director

“This summer we have grown our program from last year, welcoming over 220 campers and Counselors in Training (CITs) and more than four dozen staff and volunteers,” Kouzouian detailed. These campers range from ages eight to 15, and CITs are 16 and 17. At camp, kids are offered the opportunity to learn about themselves and about their Armenian heritage through daily lessons, messages, activities, music, Armenian language, and other experiences such as sports and weekly dances. Kouzouian cites these camp activities as experiences that “are all designed to help foster each participant to develop a deeper understanding and pride in who we are as Armenian Christians.”

“Honestly, I was nervous about returning as director after an 18-year absence, but I have found that it’s somewhat like riding a bike,” Kouzouian said. As all St. Vartan campers know, this camp is very rich in tradition, and Kouzouian says these traditions permeate the entire camp spirit. She intends to continue their legacies. “My goal this summer is not to change anything but to enhance the program by preserving our favorite traditions, but also creating new ones.” However, that does not mean there have been no differences made to camp under the new director. “One big change we made this year was using online staff training modules to enhance staff development,” Kouzouian described.

“St. Vartan Camp has always had a special place in the heart of our family,” Kouzouian said. “Our daughter started coming to camp when she was only a few months old and grew up at the camp, returning this year as program director.”

When she heard the news that the Diocese was struggling to find someone to lead this summer’s program, she “felt that God was calling me back home to help raise another generation of children at St. Vartan Camp.” And that she did — from her experience directing the camp almost 20 years ago, Kouzouian has met many different campers, CITs, and staff that still remain close to her camp family. Now she is meeting many of their children years later at this summer’s session.

Ararat Center Beckons

The Ararat Center Board, directed by Chairman of the Ararat Center Board Aram Hintlian, is responsible for the upkeep and financial stability of the facility of the Ararat Center in Greenville, where the camp is located.