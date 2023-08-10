  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

St. Mark’s Annual Armenian Fest to Take Place September 3, Features Traditional Food and Music

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — St. Mark Armenian Church’s Annual Armenian Festival will be held on the church grounds on Sunday, September 3, from 12 noon to 6 p.m., 2427 Wilbraham Road in Springfield.

The Fest, which has become a favorite in the Greater Springfield area, is the parish’s biggest event for nearly 30 years and will feature delicious hot meals, a live Armenian band, dancing, authentic Armenian baked goods and pastries, Armenian coffee, a raffle, and more.

Parishioner Diana Loyuk holding Soorj, Armenian Coffee

The St. Mark Armenian Festival draws more than 1,000 people from Springfield, surrounding suburbs and throughout New England that enjoy great food, entertainment and a wonderful social atmosphere. Everyone is welcome to be a part of the culture and enjoy all that is offered.

The Fest involves dozens of parishioners lending their time and talents to put on this annual one-day event, which is the parish’s largest annual fundraiser. Baking workshops have taken place over the summer, including the preparation of Choreg (Armenian sweet rolls), Cheese Boreg (phyllo dough triangles filled with cheese); and Spinach Pie (phyllo dough squares filled with spinach and cheese). Workshops will continue up to the time of the Festival.

Hot dinners feature St. Mark’s signature Armenian kebabs as well as vegetarian options.

Attendees can enjoy an array of baked goods and sweets, and Soorj, Armenian coffee, will also be available. There will also be a cultural booth with handmade Armenian jewelry and other items made in Armenia, and a raffle. St. Mark’s very own instructional cooking DVD, featuring parishioners demonstrating how to make traditional Armenian delicacies, will also be available for purchase.

St. Mark’s parish priest, Father Nigoghos (Nicholas) Aznaviourian, will be giving tours of the church throughout the event, and will explain the Armenian Apostolic faith and its history for those interested in learning more.

The live band playing traditional music

All proceeds from the Fest benefit the ministries of St. Mark Armenian Church. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, and donations can be made through the donate button on the church website, stmarkarmenianchurch.org (select “Festival Sponsorship” from the dropdown). More information about the Fest can be found on the Facebook event page, on the church website, stmarkarmenianchurch.org.

Admission to the festival and parking are free. The event will be held rain or shine (there will be plenty of seating under tents). St. Mark is located at 2427 Wilbraham Road, Springfield.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
