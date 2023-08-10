St. Mark’s Annual Armenian Fest to Take Place September 3, Features Traditional Food and Music

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — St. Mark Armenian Church’s Annual Armenian Festival will be held on the church grounds on Sunday, September 3, from 12 noon to 6 p.m., 2427 Wilbraham Road in Springfield.

The Fest, which has become a favorite in the Greater Springfield area, is the parish’s biggest event for nearly 30 years and will feature delicious hot meals, a live Armenian band, dancing, authentic Armenian baked goods and pastries, Armenian coffee, a raffle, and more.

The St. Mark Armenian Festival draws more than 1,000 people from Springfield, surrounding suburbs and throughout New England that enjoy great food, entertainment and a wonderful social atmosphere. Everyone is welcome to be a part of the culture and enjoy all that is offered.

The Fest involves dozens of parishioners lending their time and talents to put on this annual one-day event, which is the parish’s largest annual fundraiser. Baking workshops have taken place over the summer, including the preparation of Choreg (Armenian sweet rolls), Cheese Boreg (phyllo dough triangles filled with cheese); and Spinach Pie (phyllo dough squares filled with spinach and cheese). Workshops will continue up to the time of the Festival.

Hot dinners feature St. Mark’s signature Armenian kebabs as well as vegetarian options.

Attendees can enjoy an array of baked goods and sweets, and Soorj, Armenian coffee, will also be available. There will also be a cultural booth with handmade Armenian jewelry and other items made in Armenia, and a raffle. St. Mark’s very own instructional cooking DVD, featuring parishioners demonstrating how to make traditional Armenian delicacies, will also be available for purchase.