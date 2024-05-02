Obituary: Michael ‘Moushegh’ Gulbankian, Businessman and Philanthropist

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Michael “Moushegh” Gulbankian, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 20, with his loving family at his side.

Mr. Gulbankian leaves behind many dear family members and friends including his loving bride of 63 years, Alice D. (Kirkorian) Gulbankian, son Michael Gulbankian and his wife, Hykouhie, and their children Anna and Eva, his daughter, Carolyn Gulbankian and her children, Emmelia and Julia, and his son, John Gulbankian, wife, Armine, and their two children, Arsen and Arek.

Michael was born on August 22, 1930, in Marlborough, the son of the late Eva (Mouradian) and Giragos Gulbankian. Following his graduation from Peter’s High School and Marlborough Vocational School, he worked tirelessly on his family’s Southborough farm that was founded in the 1920s. Michael was known for his incredible work ethic that he acquired at a very early age. He was later employed by Baker Nail Company and Sealtest Ice Cream where he managed their maintenance departments.

Although Michael was working full time, he put in a lot of work after-hours toward his dream of growing his family’s farm. After the passing of his father in 1958, he took over the management of Gulbankian Farms. In 1965, he relocated the family business to Mount Vickery Road. It was at this time, he and his wife opened Southborough’s very first florist shop. They renamed the business Gulbankian Farms Garden Center and Florist Shop. Soon after, he expanded the family business to include Gulbankian Bus Lines which provided busing for the Southborough School District, Assabet Valley, St. Mark’s school, and other charter bus services. While his wife Alice managed the town’s popular florist shop and greenhouses, now managed by their daughter Carolyn – who further expanded the business to include a fashion boutique and gift shop, Michael oversaw the day-to-day operations of the family’s growing businesses. Michael also shared his passion for business and mechanics with his two sons, Michael and John – who currently own the J & M Machine Company, Inc. in Southborough.

Mr. Gulbankian was so very proud of the family business that he and his wife built together, and how they instilled in their three children a strong work ethic that has kept the Gulbankian businesses thriving, even during the tumultuous COVID years.

Michael was extremely fond of his deep Armenian roots which he embraced through his travels to Armenia and his extensive and joyful collection of Armenian music which could often be heard by those traveling along Mount Vickery Road. Michael and Alice proudly sponsored a preschool and kindergarten in Nor Kharpert, Armenia that was later named after them.