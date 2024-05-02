  TOP STORIES WEEK   18
 

Michael Moushegh Gulbankian
Obituary: Michael ‘Moushegh’ Gulbankian, Businessman and Philanthropist

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Michael “Moushegh” Gulbankian, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 20, with his loving family at his side.

Mr. Gulbankian leaves behind many dear family members and friends including his loving bride of 63 years, Alice D. (Kirkorian) Gulbankian, son Michael Gulbankian and his wife, Hykouhie, and their children Anna and Eva, his daughter, Carolyn Gulbankian and her children, Emmelia and Julia, and his son, John Gulbankian, wife, Armine, and their two children, Arsen and Arek.

Michael was born on August 22, 1930, in Marlborough, the son of the late Eva (Mouradian) and Giragos Gulbankian. Following his graduation from Peter’s High School and Marlborough Vocational School, he worked tirelessly on his family’s Southborough farm that was founded in the 1920s. Michael was known for his incredible work ethic that he acquired at a very early age. He was later employed by Baker Nail Company and Sealtest Ice Cream where he managed their maintenance departments.

Although Michael was working full time, he put in a lot of work after-hours toward his dream of growing his family’s farm. After the passing of his father in 1958, he took over the management of Gulbankian Farms. In 1965, he relocated the family business to Mount Vickery Road. It was at this time, he and his wife opened Southborough’s very first florist shop. They renamed the business Gulbankian Farms Garden Center and Florist Shop. Soon after, he expanded the family business to include Gulbankian Bus Lines which provided busing for the Southborough School District, Assabet Valley, St. Mark’s school, and other charter bus services. While his wife Alice managed the town’s popular florist shop and greenhouses, now managed by their daughter Carolyn – who further expanded the business to include a fashion boutique and gift shop, Michael oversaw the day-to-day operations of the family’s growing businesses. Michael also shared his passion for business and mechanics with his two sons, Michael and John – who currently own the J & M Machine Company, Inc. in Southborough.

Mr. Gulbankian was so very proud of the family business that he and his wife built together, and how they instilled in their three children a strong work ethic that has kept the Gulbankian businesses thriving, even during the tumultuous COVID years.

Michael was extremely fond of his deep Armenian roots which he embraced through his travels to Armenia and his extensive and joyful collection of Armenian music which could often be heard by those traveling along Mount Vickery Road. Michael and Alice proudly sponsored a preschool and kindergarten in Nor Kharpert, Armenia that was later named after them.

He was a former commander for the Knights of Vartan Worcester chapter in addition to being an active member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester. Michael fully embraced fellowship, brotherhood, and the many leadership roles he dedicated himself to at his church and Knights of Vartan chapter. Michael was a “giver.” When he saw a need, he didn’t hesitate to jump in and offer his time and resources to the cause. He thoroughly enjoyed the many Armenian church picnics, convocations, fundraisers, and conferences he attended all over New England, the U.S., and abroad. He truly considered his church and Knights of Vartan friends as an extension of his family.

Michael especially loved being a long-time resident of Southborough and the frequent meet-ups with his friends at the Dunkin Donuts at the Town Center Plaza where he enjoyed their old-fashioned cake donuts and coffee. His family businesses and kindness made him a well-known and respected resident around town and beyond.

Above all else, Michael cherished the time he spent at home with his family, who will miss him immeasurably.

The family held a private funeral service and celebration of Michael’s life and is genuinely appreciative of the outpouring of sympathy and love from the community, and for the many contributions being made in Michael’s honor to his beloved Armenian Church of Our Savior at 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
