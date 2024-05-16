Armenian Assembly Holds Spring Advocacy Summit

WASHINGTON — In an inspiring display of unity and enthusiasm, activists from across the United States met with elected officials on Capitol Hill to bring attention to critical issues facing the Armenian people during the Armenian Assembly of America’s Spring 2024 Advocacy Summit, held on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Former US Sen. Ambassador Sam Brownback spoke to participants about the importance of educating decision-makers about the risks faced by Armenia as a Christian country, at a time when two major wars are being waged that has drawn attention away from the crisis in the Caucasus.

The following morning, a breakfast briefing took place prior to advocacy meetings, and the entire day was dedicated to meeting with elected officials, where advocates visited over 300 offices of elected officials.

The Summit concluded with the Armenian Genocide Commemoration on Capitol Hill, where Members of Congress shared their remarks on the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and their efforts to support the Armenian people amidst its current challenges.

“We appreciate the dedication of our advocates who traveled to Washington, DC, to show their Armenian American presence on Capitol Hill and make the effort to inform their elected officials about ways to help the Armenian people during this crucial time,” said Assembly Congressional Relations Director Mariam Khaloyan. “We have already gained new members in the Armenian Caucus as a result of these meetings and anticipate Members of Congress supporting legislation that sanctions Azerbaijan for its unjust actions against Armenians, including the proposed $250 million aid package for Armenia and the Armenian people of Artsakh who were forcibly driven from their ancestral lands.”

A special highlight of the Assembly’s Spring 2024 Advocacy Summit was the participation of young scholars, thanks to donor support, which allowed 20 scholarships to college students from across the US. Each of the participants voiced their appreciation for the program and the chance to serve as advocates, an experience they wish to repeat again soon. The scholars included: Maria Akhverdyan, Lilit Arakelyan, Nanor Boyajyan, Nellie Chobanyan, Milena Davtyan, Maria Galstyan, Karine Grigoryan, Areg Hovhannisyan, Liana Issaian, Celine Khachiki, Norair Khalafyan, Susanna Kharatyan, Syuzanna Kovalenko, Araz Majnoonian, Meline Martirosyan, Yervand Matevosian, Artur Melikian, Nataleen Orangian, and Arman Tarverdyan.