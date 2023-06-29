  TOP STORIES WEEK   26
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
26

Week

Latest articles of the week
Bagahj
Recipes

Barbara Hovsepian’s Baghaj

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
5
0

Baghaj, Bagharj, Pagharch, Nazook, Katah: are they different or one in the same?

This recipe is reprinted with permission from Robyn Kalajian at her essential Armenian food blog, https://thearmeniankitchen.com/. Robyn is a retired culinary teacher whose passion for cooking and knowledge of Armenian and Middle Eastern cuisine has earned her an international following as the creator and chief cook at the site.

According to Irina Petrosian, author of Armenian Food: Fact, Fiction and Folklore, baghaj/bagharj is defined as an “unleavened flatbread made without salt.”

“As much as the recipe’s spelling varies, so do the recipes themselves. Some recipes refer to this as baghaj, others call it pagharch, yet there are those who say it is nazook or even katah (gata). It’s enough to make one’s head spin,” says Robyn. “So far, we’ve posted a recipe for nazook, katah (gata) and another for pagharch at our site, but here is a wonderful recipe for baghaj from my dear friend, Barbara Hovsepian. This is a flaky, sweet pastry that pairs well with Armenian coffee or tea. The nice thing about this recipe is that it can easily be made using a food processor.”

Equipment: food processor

Dough ingredients:

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

3/4 cup butter (1 1/2 sticks)

3/4 cup milk

1/4 scant teaspoon

1 egg

1 package dry yeast (proof in 1/2 cup warm water and 1 teaspoon sugar)

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra flour, if needed

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

1/2 cup sugar

 

Filling ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup walnuts (chopped)

 

Topping ingredients:

1 egg (beaten for egg wash)

Nigella seeds or sesame seeds (to use as garnish, if desired)

 

Dough:

Put 2 cups of flour in the food processor fitted with a steel mixing (knife) blade.

Melt butter in a pot. Remove from the heat and add the milk. Pour into food processor. Add salt and pulse a bit.

Add 1 egg and proofed yeast. Process for second to mix. Add the remaining 2 cups of flour and process to mix well. If mixture is not balling up and is straining processor, add more flour a heaping tablespoon at a time until it balls up and doesn’t stick to sides.

Put the dough in large pot. Cover and let rise until double in bulk at least 2 hours.

Filling:

Melt butter in frying pan. Add flour and blend with the back of wooden spoon. Remove from the heat. Add the sugar and mix well. This should produce a fine crumbly mixture. Add the chopped walnuts.

Assembling:

Turn out the dough onto a floured work surface and separate into two parts. Roll one part into a large rectangle. Spread filling almost to the edge. Roll from one long side to the other, creating a log-shape, and ending with the edge underneath. Do the same with the other half of the dough.

Brush surface with egg wash and sprinkle surface with Nigella seeds or sesame seeds. Let sit and rise for about 30 minutes.

Cut logs into 1-inch to 2-inch diagonal slices to achieve diamond-shape portions.

 

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Line ungreased baking sheets with parchment paper. Place individual baghaj slices about half an inch apart and bake until golden brown, about 30-40 minutes. (See in Barbara’s Note below information for baking time.) Rotating trays from one rack to another about half-way through baking helps to prevent bottoms from burning and allows tops to brown evenly.

Note from Barbara Hovsepian:

If you prefer a more abundant filling, the amounts can be doubled. Baking time depends on the size of the pieces. It takes about half an hour in the convection oven to make the small ones, longer for the bigger ones. It takes longer to bake in a conventional oven. I give an estimate of time and tell people when it smells great and looks golden, it’s done.

Some people prefer it well done and almost brown while others like it pale. My sister puts cinnamon in the filling. My mother didn’t use it, but an aunt sometimes did. So cinnamon is an option. Also, my baghaj comes out firm while my sister’s recipe comes out soft as she uses butter and Crisco in the dough.

If any culinary experts can clarify the baghaj, bagharj, pagharch, nazook,  <http://thearmeniankitchen.com/2010/05/bread-from-past.html>
katah (gata) confusion, please contact: robyn@thearmeniankitchen.com.

We aim to capture and preserve the recipes that our Armenian grandmothers never had time to write down.

For this recipe, go to:

https://thearmeniankitchen.com/baghaj-bagharj-pagharch-nazook-katah-are-they-different-or-one-in-the-same/

For nazook, see:

https://thearmeniankitchen.com/my-uncle-rafael-movie-nazook-dessert/

For gata pastry, see:

https://thearmeniankitchen.com/chef-nathan-kibarians-gata-pastry-recipe/

For Takouhi (Queenie) Tashjian’s Pagharch, see:

https://thearmeniankitchen.com/pagharch-bagharj-baghaj-nazook-katah/

See:

https://thearmeniankitchen.com/confused-about-pagharch-baghaj-gata-and/

For gluten-free choreg, see:

https://thearmeniankitchen.com/savory-gluten-free-choreg/

Connect at:

https://thearmeniankitchen.com/

https://www.pinterest.com/TheArmenianKitchen/_saved/

https://www.facebook.com/TheArmenianKitchen

https://www.instagram.com/cookeatkef/

For Armenian food videos and more, go to:

https://www.youtube.com/c/dkalajianTAK/videos

Copyright 2023 @thearmeniankitchen

 

SHARE
Previous Florin Kevorkian’s Romanian Odyssey with Film
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.