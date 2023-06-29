Barbara Hovsepian’s Baghaj

1/2 cup sugar

Filling ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup walnuts (chopped)

Topping ingredients:

1 egg (beaten for egg wash)

Nigella seeds or sesame seeds (to use as garnish, if desired)

Dough:

Put 2 cups of flour in the food processor fitted with a steel mixing (knife) blade.

Melt butter in a pot. Remove from the heat and add the milk. Pour into food processor. Add salt and pulse a bit.

Add 1 egg and proofed yeast. Process for second to mix. Add the remaining 2 cups of flour and process to mix well. If mixture is not balling up and is straining processor, add more flour a heaping tablespoon at a time until it balls up and doesn’t stick to sides.

Put the dough in large pot. Cover and let rise until double in bulk at least 2 hours.

Filling:

Melt butter in frying pan. Add flour and blend with the back of wooden spoon. Remove from the heat. Add the sugar and mix well. This should produce a fine crumbly mixture. Add the chopped walnuts.

Assembling:

Turn out the dough onto a floured work surface and separate into two parts. Roll one part into a large rectangle. Spread filling almost to the edge. Roll from one long side to the other, creating a log-shape, and ending with the edge underneath. Do the same with the other half of the dough.

Brush surface with egg wash and sprinkle surface with Nigella seeds or sesame seeds. Let sit and rise for about 30 minutes.

Cut logs into 1-inch to 2-inch diagonal slices to achieve diamond-shape portions.

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Line ungreased baking sheets with parchment paper. Place individual baghaj slices about half an inch apart and bake until golden brown, about 30-40 minutes. (See in Barbara’s Note below information for baking time.) Rotating trays from one rack to another about half-way through baking helps to prevent bottoms from burning and allows tops to brown evenly.

Note from Barbara Hovsepian:

If you prefer a more abundant filling, the amounts can be doubled. Baking time depends on the size of the pieces. It takes about half an hour in the convection oven to make the small ones, longer for the bigger ones. It takes longer to bake in a conventional oven. I give an estimate of time and tell people when it smells great and looks golden, it’s done.

Some people prefer it well done and almost brown while others like it pale. My sister puts cinnamon in the filling. My mother didn’t use it, but an aunt sometimes did. So cinnamon is an option. Also, my baghaj comes out firm while my sister’s recipe comes out soft as she uses butter and Crisco in the dough.

If any culinary experts can clarify the baghaj, bagharj, pagharch, nazook,

katah (gata) confusion, please contact: robyn@thearmeniankitchen.com.

We aim to capture and preserve the recipes that our Armenian grandmothers never had time to write down.

