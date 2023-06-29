Barbara Hovsepian’s Baghaj

Baghaj, Bagharj, Pagharch, Nazook, Katah: are they different or one in the same?
This recipe is reprinted with permission from Robyn Kalajian at her essential Armenian food blog, https://thearmeniankitchen.com/. Robyn is a retired culinary teacher whose passion for cooking and knowledge of Armenian and Middle Eastern cuisine has earned her an international following as the creator and chief cook at the site.
According to Irina Petrosian, author of Armenian Food: Fact, Fiction and Folklore, baghaj/bagharj is defined as an “unleavened flatbread made without salt.”
“As much as the recipe’s spelling varies, so do the recipes themselves. Some recipes refer to this as baghaj, others call it pagharch, yet there are those who say it is nazook or even katah (gata). It’s enough to make one’s head spin,” says Robyn. “So far, we’ve posted a recipe for nazook, katah (gata) and another for pagharch at our site, but here is a wonderful recipe for baghaj from my dear friend, Barbara Hovsepian. This is a flaky, sweet pastry that pairs well with Armenian coffee or tea. The nice thing about this recipe is that it can easily be made using a food processor.”
Equipment: food processor
Dough ingredients: