BOSTON — On Tuesday, June 13, more than 135 people gathered for Let’s Party for the Park! to benefit support the care of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, Boston at the InterContinental Hotel. Front and center at the event was Storica Wines from Armenia.

Above, Zack Armen delicately pours while Gary Mardiros looks on. Well-received and attended, the benefit for Armenian Heritage Park was generously and graciously hosted by Storica Wines: Wines from Armenia and the InterContinental Hotel. The benefit launched Let’s Meet at the Park!, the newest initiative of the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park to meet/greet, network and socialize. (Arlan Fonseca photo)