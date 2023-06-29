  TOP STORIES WEEK   26
 

Above, from left, Storica Wines Co-Founder and President Zack Armen with Ara Sarkissian, General Manager and Head of Wine; Simon Balatian, National Sales Coordinator and Garo Safaian, Community Engagement Manager. (Arlan Fonseca photo)
BOSTON — On Tuesday, June 13, more than 135 people gathered for Let’s Party for the Park! to benefit support the care of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, Boston  at the InterContinental Hotel. Front and center at the event was Storica Wines from Armenia.

Above, Zack Armen delicately pours while Gary Mardiros looks on. Well-received and attended, the benefit for Armenian Heritage Park was generously and graciously hosted by Storica Wines: Wines from Armenia and the InterContinental Hotel. The benefit launched Let’s Meet at the Park!, the newest initiative of the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park to meet/greet, network and socialize. (Arlan Fonseca photo)

 

 

