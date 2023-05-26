ADL Press Council Issues Statement on Armenian-Azerbaijani Negotiations and the Right of Self-determination of the People of Artsakh

The multivector negotiations conducted for many months by the Armenian authorities at the highest level for the purpose of signing the Armenia-Azerbaijan “peace agreement” have gained significant momentum recently.

The travel from Washington to Moscow, between these two politically opposing poles, passing through Brussels, Prague and other European cities, has reached a dizzying political speed, especially when it has become impossible to see in the successive announcements from those meetings even the slightest degree of an Armenian national strategy taking shape.

In this process, attitudes inspiring concern are being revealed. Indeed, in the speeches of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, who are the official main negotiators of the Republic of Armenia, in recent days, there are expressions that are foreign and unacceptable to the beliefs that are the raison d’être of the Armenian people in general and to our organization in particular.

Among the highly worrisome positions of the representatives of Armenia is the continual emphasis on the urgent need for a peace agreement with Azerbaijan while the necessary fundamental basis for a just and lasting peace between the sides, including military, political and international guarantees, is lacking.

Moreover, Nikol Pashinyan’s now clear statement that his regime will accept that not only Artsakh is part of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, but also border villages and territories belonging to the Republic of Armenia and possessing strategic importance for the latter will disquiet the mind and conscience of all Armenians.

Any such idea or tendency expressed by a head of the Republic of Armenia contradicts: