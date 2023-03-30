NAASR Celebrates Marc Mamigonian’s Quarter Century at Organization

By Kenneth Martin

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

BELMONT, Mass. — The packed room at the headquarters of the National Association of Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) was filled with good cheer for the event on March 16 to mark (no pun intended) the 25th work anniversary of Academic Director Marc Mamigonian.

Silva Sedrakian, the director of NAASR, opened the evening ceremonies and congratulated Mamigonian for his service and especially his guidance during her first days and weeks at NAASR.

The evening events opened with a piano performance of a new and unique composition created just for the occasion by Tanya Bartevian, pianist and composer, originally from Istanbul, and a graduate of Harvard University and the New England Conservatory of Music. She volunteered her time and talent with a new Music for Marc – Improvisation.

An interview and conversational format followed up by a question-and-answer segment for in person and Zoom meeting viewers was led by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, recently appointed Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC, and lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies at Columbia University, and member of the NAASR Board of Directors.