  TOP STORIES WEEK   13
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
13

Week

Latest articles of the week
Marc Mamigonian
Community

NAASR Celebrates Marc Mamigonian’s Quarter Century at Organization

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
3
0

By Kenneth Martin

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

BELMONT, Mass. — The packed room at the headquarters of the National Association of Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) was filled with good cheer for the event on March 16 to mark (no pun intended) the 25th work anniversary of Academic Director Marc Mamigonian.

Silva Sedrakian, the director of NAASR, opened the evening ceremonies and congratulated Mamigonian for his service and especially his guidance during her first days and weeks at NAASR.

The evening events opened with a piano performance of a new and unique composition created just for the occasion by Tanya Bartevian, pianist and composer, originally from Istanbul, and a graduate of Harvard University and the New England Conservatory of Music. She volunteered her time and talent with a new Music for Marc – Improvisation.

An interview and conversational format followed up by a question-and-answer segment for in person and Zoom meeting viewers was led by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, recently appointed Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC, and lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies at Columbia University, and member of the NAASR Board of Directors.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The audience discovered through Mouradian’s inquiries that he grew up in Dover, NH, where there was practically no Armenian community. His interest was nurtured and early Armenian identity formed through his extended family support and reading, including one of his much re-read favorites by William Saroyan, My Name is Aram, and The Urchin, by Kerop Bedoukian, and other titles.

Marc Mamigonian, left, with Dr. Khatchig Mouradian

Mamigonian received his bachelor’s from the University of New Hampshire and a master’s degree from Tufts University.

Kind words of appreciation were given during closing remarks by author and NAASR chairperson Judy Saryan.

Also volunteering his talent and services out of respect and friendship with Mamigonian, David Medzorian of Daval Video Productions shot video for event documentation and the live Zoom internet feed for viewers around the world..

Laura Yardumian, program and administrative associate at NAASR, when questioned said that Mamigonian is an incredible colleague. She praised his sense of humor for making the work incredibly enjoyable. She added, “He is generous with his time and talent, and just is a fine human being. His life journey speaks for itself. The body of work he never set out to create has truly advanced Armenian Studies, boosted scholars, and developed NAASR programs into what they are today.”

To see the recorded event go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYldT2Ck4ig

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

 

SHARE
Previous Karabakh Armenians Again Reject ‘Reintegration’ Talks In Baku
Next AIWA Scholarship Applications Are Due on April 18;Over $80,000 Awarded for the Current Year
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.