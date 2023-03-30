AIWA Scholarship Applications Are Due on April 18;Over $80,000 Awarded for the Current Year

BOSTON — April 18 is the deadline for college and university students to submit Scholarship Applications to the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) for the 2023-2024 academic year.

More than $80,000 was awarded for the current academic year in scholarship aid by the AIWA Central Board and Affiliates to graduate and undergraduate students from the United States, Canada, Armenia, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, and other countries in fields ranging from mathematics and architecture to government, public administration, medicine, art, and design.

New this year is a $5,000 scholarship established by Dr. Patti Fletcher and her two daughters in memory of her maternal grandmother, Arshalous Tashjian Medzorian, an Armenian Genocide survivor who lived an incredibly hard life as a result, but always retained love and hope in her heart..

Fletcher describes the scholarship as a “passion project” inspired by her grandmother’s belief in the power of education, which gives women options to harness their power and make a difference in their lives. In addition to education, Dr. Fletcher notes, “technology is a key vehicle to level the playing field for all populations” and “Armenia and Armenian women are no different.”

The scholarship is designed to support mid-career Armenian women “who are pursuing advanced STEM and/or economic development degrees in order to make a better life for themselves, their families and the communities where they live and work.”

Her ultimate goal, she adds, is “to raise the next generation of Armenian women leaders who are on missions to close the gender gap in business, academia, and government.