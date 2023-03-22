International Community Miserably Failed Lachin Blockade Litmus Test

By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian C.M.

It may be an understatement to say that the Armenian world is currently overwhelmed by the daily developments at the level of an existential crisis in Artsakh and Armenia. Armenians have been in a heightened state of turmoil ever since the infamous 44-day second war of Artsakh in 2020.

Their anxiety stems from the search for solutions to innumerable existential issues. Previously, they had been living for almost three decades in an unjustified and irresponsible bliss of thinking that they had not much to worry about their territorial integrity. The disastrous end of the war was a painful wakeup call for the entire nation, which includes certainly a highly dispersed, oversized diaspora.

Since the ill-fated ceasefire agreement of November 9, 2020, nearly three years have passed. Almost no opportunity has been given to the diaspora, to become seriously involved in the crises, while the authorities in Armenia, together with their Artsakh counterparts, have been struggling with, and literally dancing around, innumerable diplomatic initiatives and international meetings. There have been almost contradictory attempts for creating new alliances, and signing or promising to sign, new peace agreements, in the hope of giving Armenia and Artsakh some kind of protection from the insatiable and openly aggressive appetite of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. He seems to want to simply invade anything that still bears any trace of the Armenian national identity.

The fact is that all the traditional political and diplomatic understandings and expectations that historically Armenians had nurtured and relied on for decades or even centuries have suddenly become void, based on the realpolitik of the “new world conditions.” Thus, Armenia has had to question the value or efficiency of its traditional alliances based in the East, and take unprecedented steps towards opening itself to the West. The latter in turn has shown, at least on the surface, an unprecedented encouraging interest in the issues that Armenia faces, and to this day continues to give many signs of seemingly serious support, which Armenians certainly need to cling on until proven wrong.

Those who are at the helm of the Armenian political strategy and decision-making process have, at this point in time, the grave responsibility to evaluate the results achieved this far while following whatever strategy that they may have been following. A decision needs to be made to either continue the thus far seemingly failed strategy, or to make fundamental changes.