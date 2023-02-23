Gacia Tachejian Opens Laidrey in Tarzana: Ethically Sourced, Meticulously Roasted, Freshly Brewed

TARZANA, Calif. — An attractive new coffee shop and in-house roastery opened on January 7, 2022 in Tarzana, with free drip coffee to all who stop by. Laidrey, that has been serving customers since last fall out of a modified coffee cart while the space is fully built out, is the brainchild of co-owner and roaster Gacia Tachejian, and is located at 18600 Ventura Boulevard. It’s the first coffee shop for Gacia, a behavioral research scientist by trade who transitioned into working a coffee cart in the San Fernando Valley last summer during the ongoing pandemic. She’s now roasting beans sourced directly by her, and selling a full menu of brewed coffees, specialty drinks, espressos, and food items like specialty toasts from a 2,200-square-foot cafe and roasters.

Gacia grew up in Reseda in a large Armenian family. She says that’s where she learned to appreciate traditional Armenian and Turkish-style coffee. While working as a behavioral researcher, she couldn’t find the kind of coffee she loved so she began roasting her own. That led to a coffee cart that was so successful that in December 2021, she opened Laidrey, a brick-and-mortar cafe in Tarzana.

“I wanted to create an inviting, warm atmosphere with lots of space to walk around and not feel cramped,” Gacia told Daily Coffee News. “We left a lot of open space at the order and pickup counters so that customers can spread out and feel safe. We want to establish our own coffee brand recognized as the highest quality coffee that is ethically sourced, meticulously brewed, and freshly roasted.”

Gacia adds, “At Laidrey, we bring you the highest quality specialty coffee from around the world. Quality guides every aspect of our process. It begins with partnering with passionate coffee farmers who sustainably harvest their crops and hand pick each coffee cherry. We feature seasonal coffees from various regions to bring you the best possible coffee during its most fruitful season.”

“Laidrey began long ago in my home garage, where I was roasting coffee for myself, friends, and family. I had initially discovered my love for specialty coffee in New York while attending grad school. I moved back to my hometown of Tarzana from New York in 2013 and got a job at UCLA working as a project manager for clinical trials in behavioral health. On my way to work every day, I struggled to find good quality coffee. So, I started roasting coffee myself on a small 1-pound Behmor Roaster in my garage. I had no idea how much I would enjoy roasting. It became a slight obsession and my husband was intrigued. We started handing coffee out to friends and family. I was pleasantly surprised at all the positive feedback and excitement for what I was doing. I’d also give some coffee to my boss and mentor at UCLA who I had worked with for over eight years. She encouraged me to follow my passion and always provided me with great insight and advice. I spent time with her and her husband (who is an expert in the beverage industry) and they would advise me on how to expand on my passion. Fast-forward four years later, and the three of us partnered together to start Laidrey. I feel proud and blessed to be able to bring my passion to my neighborhood.”

“We serve delicious pastries inside as well as a carefully curated breakfast and lunch menu. Our roastery is the first of its kind in the west San Fernando Valley. We are excited to provide a fully immersive coffee experience that will include holding public cuppings for our customers and showcasing our coffee roaster in our shop.”