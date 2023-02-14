Mirzoyan to Visit Turkey

YEREVAN (Civilnet) — Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Turkey on February 15, Vahan Hunanyan, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, said.

“Minister Mirzoyan will meet the RA rescue team carrying out search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected city of Adiyaman. During the visit, a meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will take place in Ankara,” the spokesperson informs.

After the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6, Armenia sent rescue teams to Turkey and Syria. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing his condolences regarding the victims.