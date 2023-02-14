  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
07

Week

Latest articles of the week
Ararat Mirzoryan, left, with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in March 2022
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Mirzoyan to Visit Turkey

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
64
0

YEREVAN (Civilnet) — Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Turkey on February 15, Vahan Hunanyan, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, said.

“Minister Mirzoyan will meet the RA rescue team carrying out search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected city of Adiyaman. During the visit, a meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will take place in Ankara,” the spokesperson informs.

After the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6, Armenia sent rescue teams to Turkey and Syria. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing his condolences regarding the victims.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous 4090 Charity Foundation and Tekeyan Cultural Association Raise Funds through Joint Banquet
Next Arman Ordyan Advances Armenian Cinematography
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaTurkey
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.