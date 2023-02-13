4090 Charity Foundation and Tekeyan Cultural Association Raise Funds through Joint Banquet

ALTADENA, Calif. — A banquet organized by the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Pasadena-Glendale Chapter, the TCA West Coast office, and the 4090 Charity Foundation from Armenia on Friday, January 20 at the TCA Beshgeturian Center in Altadena was attended by 180 guests. It was an unusually pairing of an organization from Armenia and an organization from the diaspora. In addition, representatives of Istanbul Armenian and Iraqi Armenian groups came to support the event.

Artists, primarily painters, had donated their artwork to raise funds. The 4090 organization representatives who had come from Armenia and Doha, Qatar, and local Armenians had brought with them many gifts, artwork, Armenian products and souvenirs for sale that were displayed and sold through silent and live auctions.

TCA West Coast Executive Secretary Mayda Kuredjian welcomed the guests on behalf of the Tekeyan Cultural Association and spoke about the role that TCA has played in the Armenian global diaspora for 75 years, with centers and schools working to advance the Armenian heritage and culture and supporting artists, scholars, and intellectuals, while also supporting Artsakh and Armenia through philanthropic efforts. Most recently, TCA has sponsored an Artsakh Aid Fund.

The 4090 charity’s Executive Director Irina Pahlevanyan thanked TCA and gave a PowerPoint presentation about the charity’s work, helping to pay for the tuition for Artsakh war veterans to complete higher education in Armenia’s universities. Dr. Garo Harmandarian, a board member of the local California executive of the organization, also said a few words and thanked everyone for their support. The 4090 Charity Foundation was established after the 44-day war in Armenia and its name is taken from the height in meters of Armenia’s Mount Aragats. For more information, see https://www.4090foundation.am/ .