Rep. Schiff Condemns Anti-Armenian Flyers in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES — Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has condemned the racist anti-Armenian flyers found in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

“It was shocking to see posters advocating genocide against Armenians,” he tweeted on Monday.

“We must all condemn this bigotry in the strongest terms. Armenia and Artsakh face the real threat of war from Azerbaijan. The community needs support — not hate,” Rep. Schiff stressed.

The flyers were found taped to street poles near La Cienega and Wilshire boulevards and surrounding areas.

One of the racist messages read, “Israel + Azerbaijan + Turkey + Pakistan = 4 BROTHERS ERASING Armenia OFF the World MAP,” “Azerbaijan + Turkey + Pakistan + Israel = 4 brothers WILL WIPE Armenia OFF the MAP Inshallah !!!”

The discovery comes after the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors voted to call on President Joe Biden and Schiff to support efforts to end the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).