The prime minister’s answer to that is: “They came to me; I did not go to them.”

As if the activities and religion-driven ideologies of the extremist groups were not enough, Mr. Netanyahu is on a campaign to reform the judiciary, weakening the power of the country’s Supreme Court, which is quite independent, through giving authority to the parliament to overrule that body’s decisions. This will erode the foundations of democracy, claim liberal Israelis. The first beneficiary of that change will be Netanyahu himself, who has been indicted on three cases of bribery and fraud, which could potentially go before the Supreme Court.

This move has alarmed the Israelis who have resorted to protest marches with more than 100,000 participants. The action has reverberated all the way to New York, where crowds gathered in Washington Square, chanting, “Democracy now and for all” and “Fascism is not OK.”

It is apparent that this xenophobic wave is not directed particularly towards Armenians but all citizens of Israel. That is why Amir Tibon has written in Ha’aretz, a column whose title says it all: “Netanyahu promised order. Instead, he brought chaos.”

As a sign of instability, tensions with Palestinians are rising, with Mr. Netanyahu warning even tougher measures, while Palestinians, particularly the 2 million in the Gaza Strip, live in a virtual prison camp. There are 4,450 Palestinian prisoners in Israel, including 160 children, 32 women and 530 “administrative detainees,” meaning incarcerated without charges. Most are serving long sentences just for having thrown stones at police. Making their lives more miserable does not guarantee peaceful lives for the Israelis.

Since the new election has caused serious domestic fragmentation in Israel, the new prime minister seems like he is intending a major escalation in the region to rally the nation around him.

Mr. Netanyahu had very tense relations with the Obama administration over the nuclear deal with Iran. President Obama’s intent was to contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions through negotiations, while Mr. Netanyahu preferred a preemptive strike. The Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal, allowing Iran to continue developing its nuclear program, and thus providing a casus belli to Mr. Netanyahu.

On a broader scale, the Arab Spring offered two choices to the Middle Eastern nations: either suffer the fate of Saddam Hussein and Qaddafi or make peace with Israel. And all the kings, princes, potentates and emirs who cherish their golden bathrooms more than the Palestinian cause, lined up for the Abraham Accords and began establishing diplomatic relations with Israel. The only pariah who was left out was Iran, whose time seems to be up at this point as Israeli drones are hitting military installations in that country.

It seems the theocracy in power now in Israel is ready to confront the Shia theocracy in Iran.

Recently, three unprecedented war games were conducted with the combined forces of the US and Israel. Visits to the region by CIA Director William Burns and Secretary of State Blinken seem to lay the groundwork for an escalation rather than taming Israel.

Azerbaijan, which just this month sent its first ambassador to Israel, and Turkey, have been watching with whetted appetites as they would be stakeholders of the loot from an Iran-Israel war, just as Israel became a stakeholder in the loot from the 44-day war of 2020. That war expanded the Iran-Azerbaijan border by more than 150 kms, allowing Israel greater surveillance possibilities against Iran, and allowing the building of military airports on recaptured territory. There was hardly any urgent need for those airports for the Azerbaijani military. Meanwhile, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has been openly laying claim not only to the territory of the Republic of Armenia but also to northern Iran.

Even if Armenia is not part of Israel’s war plans, it will become one of the unintended casualties as a friend of Iran.

Incidentally, Iran has openly challenged any claim on Armenia’s territory, a defiance whose impact will become questionable should war break out.

Mr. Netanyahu has his hands full. The rise of religious extremism is a challenge to Israel’s democracy, before being a threat to Armenians, Christians and Arabs in the country.

If he can manage the chaos, which is of his own making, inside and outside Israel and maintain healthy relations with the US, that will come to prove his extraordinary skills in statesmanship.