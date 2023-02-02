  TOP STORIES WEEK   05
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
05

Week

Latest articles of the week
Shaghig Palanjian
Arts & CultureCommunity

Obituary: Shaghig (Tuysuzian) Palanjian, Co-Founder of Sayat Nova Dance Company

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
42
0

WALTHAM, Mass. — Shaghig (Tuysuzian) Palanjian) of Waltham, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 28, 2023.

Beloved wife to Jack Palanjian. Devoted mother of Sevag Palanjian and his wife Alina, and Talar Palanjian. Cherished grandmother of Liana Rose Palanjian. Loving daughter of Setta (Kananjian) Tuysuzian and the late Nishan Tuysuzian. Adored sister of Vahe Tuysuzian, Tsolig Chamlian and the late Dzovig Hajian. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In her short time on earth, Shaghig’s impact was immeasurable. She was a pillar of strength, grace and determination not only for her family, but also for her community and career.

To her family, she was the matriarch. Both compass and North Star, she guided everyone with love and compassion. In her career, she moved mountains, broke glass ceilings and led by example. Always upholding integrity, regardless of its difficulty. Through her role as co-founder and assistant director of Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston, she was able to pass on her passion for Armenian culture and dance to the hearts of countless individuals.

She was described by many as an inspirational leader, a compassionate teacher, and a true lover of life. Her immense impact lives on in the hearts of those she touched every step of the way. She will be remembered with great love and inspire us all to live a life of passion, joy and resilience.

Funeral services were at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on February 1. Interment followed at Newton Cemetery, Newton, MA.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Mutafian Delivers History Lesson on Armenian Connection to Jerusalem
Next Rep. Schiff Condemns Anti-Armenian Flyers in Beverly Hills
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.