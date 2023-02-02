Obituary: Shaghig (Tuysuzian) Palanjian, Co-Founder of Sayat Nova Dance Company

WALTHAM, Mass. — Shaghig (Tuysuzian) Palanjian) of Waltham, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 28, 2023.

Beloved wife to Jack Palanjian. Devoted mother of Sevag Palanjian and his wife Alina, and Talar Palanjian. Cherished grandmother of Liana Rose Palanjian. Loving daughter of Setta (Kananjian) Tuysuzian and the late Nishan Tuysuzian. Adored sister of Vahe Tuysuzian, Tsolig Chamlian and the late Dzovig Hajian. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In her short time on earth, Shaghig’s impact was immeasurable. She was a pillar of strength, grace and determination not only for her family, but also for her community and career.

To her family, she was the matriarch. Both compass and North Star, she guided everyone with love and compassion. In her career, she moved mountains, broke glass ceilings and led by example. Always upholding integrity, regardless of its difficulty. Through her role as co-founder and assistant director of Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston, she was able to pass on her passion for Armenian culture and dance to the hearts of countless individuals.

She was described by many as an inspirational leader, a compassionate teacher, and a true lover of life. Her immense impact lives on in the hearts of those she touched every step of the way. She will be remembered with great love and inspire us all to live a life of passion, joy and resilience.

Funeral services were at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on February 1. Interment followed at Newton Cemetery, Newton, MA.