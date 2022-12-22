Various Countries, Officials Offer Statements on Lachin Blockade

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Several countries issued statements as a result of the Azerbaijani blockade of the only road connecting Karabakh and Armenia.

“France condemns the obstruction of traffic through the corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh which has serious humanitarian consequences for the local population. France urges to restore the supplies to Nagorno Karabakh without preconditions, respecting the rights of people living there,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the provisions of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement must be observed, according to which “the Republic of Azerbaijan has been obliged to guarantee the safe movement of people, vehicles and cargo in both directions along the Lachin Corridor.”

On December 14, the European Union and the United States issued separate statements calling on Baku to end the blockade and ensure the freedom of movement on that crucial stretch, which is the only road that connects Artsakh to Armenia.

The European Union has been following with serious concern the various developments around the Lachin corridor since the beginning of December, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said in a statement.

“The EU calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020. Restrictions to such freedom of movement cause significant distress to the local population and create humanitarian concerns,” Stano said.

“Other concerns can and should be addressed through dialogue and consultations with the parties involved,” the Spokesperson added.

The EU reiterates its call for restraint and stands ready to contribute to the above-mentioned efforts.