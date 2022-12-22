  TOP STORIES WEEK   51
 

Ambassador Samantha Power
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Various Countries, Officials Offer Statements on Lachin Blockade

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — Several countries issued statements as a result of the Azerbaijani blockade of the only road connecting Karabakh and Armenia.

  • “France condemns the obstruction of traffic through the corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh which has serious humanitarian consequences for the local population. France urges to restore the supplies to Nagorno Karabakh without preconditions, respecting the rights of people living there,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the provisions of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement must be observed, according to which “the Republic of Azerbaijan has been obliged to guarantee the safe movement of people, vehicles and cargo in both directions along the Lachin Corridor.”

  • On December 14, the European Union and the United States issued separate statements calling on Baku to end the blockade and ensure the freedom of movement on that crucial stretch, which is the only road that connects Artsakh to Armenia.

The European Union has been following with serious concern the various developments around the Lachin corridor since the beginning of  December, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said in a statement.

“The EU calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020. Restrictions to such freedom of movement cause significant distress to the local population and create humanitarian concerns,” Stano said.

“Other concerns can and should be addressed through dialogue and consultations with the parties involved,” the Spokesperson added.

The EU reiterates its call for restraint and stands ready to contribute to the above-mentioned efforts.

  • State Department Spokesperson Ned Price tweeted, “Closure of the Lachin Corridor has severe humanitarian implications and sets back the peace process. We call on the government of Azerbaijan to restore free movement through the corridor. The way forward is through negotiations.”
  • United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday called for the ensuring of security of movement along the Lachin Corridor, a press statement said. “The Secretary-General urges the sides to de-escalate tensions and to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the previously reached agreements,” said the UN statement, which reiterated Guterres support to ongoing mediation efforts in the region.
  • The Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in a Twitter post.

She said “the closure has the potential to cause a significant humanitarian crisis.”

“This corridor is an essential route for the flow of much needed food and medical supplies that must be allowed to flow freely,” Power tweeted.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
