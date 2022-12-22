New Children’s Book Helps Kids Learn About Armenia

A new book, Armenia for Kids, by Armenian-American author Lisa Menasian Colloca has just been published.

According to Colloca, “what started as a pandemic project and gift to my own children, soon turned into a more serious venture after connecting with a talented Yerevan-based illustrator at US Illustrations.”

She added, “When I was a child, I can remember looking for a book about Armenia in libraries and bookstores, but didn’t find one that satisfied me. Now, as a history teacher and parent, I hope to share a book with the Armenian community that will resonate with children-and adults. So far, that seems to be the case! I sold three dozen copies at my soft-launch at a recent fall festival at my parish, the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, Haverhill, MA. More requests came in the days that followed.”

In the book, two young travelers visit the country, see Mt. Ararat, visit the giant Alphabet Park, explore Yerevan and visit many historic sites.

Armenia for Kids is available from https://www.armeniaforkids.com/ with free shipping, or from Barnes and Noble or a local bookstore.