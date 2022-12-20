Tekeyan Cultural Association 75th Anniversary at California’s Beshgeturian Center

ALTADENA, Calif. — This year, the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) has been marking the 75th anniversary of its founding worldwide with various events in different parts of North America. The most recent commemoration took place at the TCA Beshgeturian Center in Altadena on Sunday, December 4, with a cultural program held under the auspices of Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of America and under the aegis of the Central Board of the TCA of the United States and Canada. The evening organized by a special TCA 75th anniversary committee was under the presidency of benefactor Nazareth Kevonian, while Dr. Simon K. Simonian was the keynote speaker.

Maral Voskian served as the evening’s master of ceremonies. After Voskian asked for a moment of silence in memory of all TCA founders, leaders and members who have passed away, TCA 75th Anniversary Committee Chair Sonia Babayan presented an overview of TCA activities throughout the Armenian diaspora.

Voskian then introduced Dr. Simonian, an otolaryngologist by profession, and related among his many accomplishments how he played a leadership role in TCA both in Philadelphia and after moving to Pasadena. He served on the TCA Central Board and played an important role in the founding of the TCA Beshgeturian Center. He has held leadership positions in many other Armenian organizations, including the Armenian General Benevolent Union, and is at present chairman of the Zvartnots Cultural Committee of the Western Diocese.

Dr. Simonian in his speech stressed the importance of the preservation of Armenian identity in the diaspora and how TCA played a key role in this over the decades, especially in serving as a “bridge” between Armenia and various Armenian communities scattered throughout the world. The name Tekeyan symbolizes the world of ideas, love, faith, and conviction, he said.

TCA West Coast Executive Secretary Mayda Kuredjian provided the biography and accomplishments of Kevonian, who not only is a successful businessman who overcame various obstacles early in life, but is well known as a philanthropist supportive of the Armenian community. He has helped many different types of organizations, including TCA. Kuredjian revealed that the very chairs people were sitting on in the hall were gifts from him.

After this, a previously delayed special gift in recognition of his many services to the Armenian people was bestowed upon Dr. Armen Baibourtian, former Deputy Foreign Minister and until recently Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles. Dr. Baibourtian also has served Armenia at the ambassadorial level in far-flung places like India.