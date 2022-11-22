Armenians Must Awake from Delusional Comfort and Build a Mini-Israel

By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian C.M.
Special to the Armenian Mirror-Spectator/Abaka
It is high time for Armenians across the globe to engage in serious analysis of the present geopolitical status of Armenia and Artsakh in order to try to make a realistic projection of the short- and long-term future.
A bird’s eye view of the last few years’ startling developments must begin with the fateful 44-day war that led to a disastrous conclusion, followed by an overwhelming political whirlwind that appears to have taken hold of our country. The unprecedented intensity of challenges encountered during the following months have created an environment where gradually the general population, and even the elite, appear to have become politically desensitized and ready to accept any future, short of the sad alternative of physically leaving the homeland in search of greener pastures in distant lands.
A dispassionate Armenian observer would necessarily admit that based on the information currently accessible to the general public, it is impossible to rationally identify any path that is currently being followed that would lead to a promising, let alone optimal, future for Armenia. On the contrary, Armenia and Artsakh face a realistic threat to their very existence.
If this is the case, then we must admit that the current situation is potentially catastrophic. Yet we must realize that it is not impossible nor too late for preventive steps to be taken, and, therefore, such steps must be taken as soon as possible.