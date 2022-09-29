  TOP STORIES WEEK   39
 

NAASR to Present Storytelling Program for Children

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will host an in-person children’s event on Saturday, October 1, at 10:30 am Eastern at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building, 395 Concord Ave.

Meghri Dervartanian and Mary Galstian will tell the story of “Anahid” in both Western and Eastern Armenian, followed by a fun activity. An adult must accompany the children. Masks are recommended to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Anahid” is an Armenian fable told by Ghazaros Aghayan as Tork Angegh. David Kherdian used the same tale as the basis for his book The Golden Bracelet.

For more information about this program, contact NAASR at hq@naasr.org.

 

Topics: NAASR
