Hye Kef to Hold 10th Anniversary Dance on October 15

ANDOVER, Mass. — The Armenian Friends of America (AFA) will celebrate their 10th Anniversary of Hye Kef 5.

The AFA was formed 11 years ago with the purpose of uniting the Armenian Community of Merrimack Valley and the surrounding area. It is composed of members of the four local Armenian Churches: Saints Vartanantz Armenian Church of Chelmsford, Mass., Ararat Armenian Congregational Church of Salem, NH, the Armenian Church at Hye Pointe of Haverhill, Mass. and Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church of North Andover, Mass.

Each year the AFA engages prominent musicians for its Hye Kef 5. There are always sellout crowds, with people coming from as far as California, Florida and Canada.

After a two year break, people are looking forward to renewing friendships and to jointly celebrating the music- the Hokis – the Soul of Armenia. All proceeds are donated to our churches, the Genocide Survivor Memorials and the sponsorship of two children orphaned by the wars in Armenia.

The dance will take place on Saturday, October 15, 6:30 p.m. to midnight, at the Doubletree by Hilton, 123 Olde River Road Andover. Performing will be Mal Barsamian, Joe Kouyoumjian, Leon Janikian, Ken Kalajian and Jason Naroian.

For AFA Room rates, Call the hotel front desk. Tickets are now available online: www.ArmenianFriendsofAmerica.Org. Tickets will not be sold at the door.