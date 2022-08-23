Agricultural Aid Programs Continue in Vardenis

VARDENIS, Armenia — Agricultural support programs have been launched in Gegharkunik Province’s enlarged Vardenis community, which contains 18 villages and 1 city. Based on the damage suffered due to adverse weather conditions in 2022, the region has started preparing aid packages that will mitigate the aftereffects.

Davit Shahnazaryan, member of the Vardenis Community Council, said, “Now, for example, in all the settlements of our community, we are counting how many hectares of seeded areas were damaged, how many were damaged by hail, how many were frostbitten, and accordingly we are preparing a support program so that the villagers can sow next year as well.”

Shahnazaryan notes that in addition to that program, they are planning to provide 120,000 drams to the villagers who plant high quality types of seeds in their fields. “This will be a direct insurance expense, so to speak, because the high-quality seed is a little expensive,” Shahnazaryan added.

Vardan Margaryan, another member of the council, said that they are now counting how many severely disabled people there are in the community, how many have families with numerous children, and how many of these are unable to sow grain on their own.

“We will consider everyone and we will definitely be helpful. There should be equality in our community. The abovementioned groups in particular are at the center of our constant attention,” said Margaryan.

The members of the council also said that the support programs will be ongoing also in the form of loans.