Recipe Corner: Sonia Uvezian’s Coffee Frozen Yogurt

“A name can be an immediately recognizable sign of excellence…And so it can be with cookbooks. Such [is] the one I have in hand, titled The Book of Yogurt, and bearing an author’s name that’s a certification of merit – Sonia Uvezian,” Stan Reed, Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The internationally acclaimed The Book of Yogurt features over 300 flavor-packed recipes ranging from hearty peasant fare to elegant creations. Sonia Uvezian, an Armenian born and raised in Lebanon, expands yogurt beyond the narrow limitations of desserts and snack food and incorporates it into an impressive array of international dishes, such as South American Pumpkin Soup, Balkan Moussaka, Russian Beef Stroganov, and Caribbean Papaya Frappé. Also included is a section on making yogurt, along with outstanding recipes for frozen yogurt.

A genuine contribution to culinary literature, this indispensable guide will take its readers on a voyage of discovery that will inspire yogurt lovers to new gastronomic heights as well as create a whole new following for this guardian of good health.

A leading authority on Middle Eastern and Caucasian cooking, the winner of a James Beard Award, and a recipient of the R. T. French Tastemaker Award, Uvezian has contributed articles and recipes to various publications, including Gourmet, Bon Appétit, and Vogue. She and her husband divide their time between the United States and Europe. She is the author of six highly acclaimed cookbooks, including Recipes and Remembrances from an Eastern Mediterranean Kitchen, Cooking from the Caucasus, and The Cuisine of Armenia (published in 1974).

“The Cuisine of Armenia, an acknowledged classic, is the first book in any language to offer a comprehensive view of Armenian cookery. A brilliant exploration of one of the world’s most exciting culinary traditions, this landmark volume contains hundreds of splendid recipes, many of them for dishes previously unknown in the West. You will find all the classics in The Cuisine of Armenia: dolma, sarma, keufteh, shish kebab, boereg, lahmajoon, lavash, pideh, choereg, gatah, baklava, bourma, tel kadayif, kurabia, and many more.”

