Coffee frozen yogurt
Recipes

Recipe Corner: Sonia Uvezian’s Coffee Frozen Yogurt

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
26
0

“A name can be an immediately recognizable sign of excellence…And so it can be with cookbooks. Such [is] the one I have in hand, titled The Book of Yogurt, and bearing an author’s name that’s a certification of merit – Sonia Uvezian,” Stan Reed, Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The internationally acclaimed The Book of Yogurt features over 300 flavor-packed recipes ranging from hearty peasant fare to elegant creations. Sonia Uvezian, an Armenian born and raised in Lebanon, expands yogurt beyond the narrow limitations of desserts and snack food and incorporates it into an impressive array of international dishes, such as South American Pumpkin Soup, Balkan Moussaka, Russian Beef Stroganov, and Caribbean Papaya Frappé. Also included is a section on making yogurt, along with outstanding recipes for frozen yogurt.

A genuine contribution to culinary literature, this indispensable guide will take its readers on a voyage of discovery that will inspire yogurt lovers to new gastronomic heights as well as create a whole new following for this guardian of good health.

A leading authority on Middle Eastern and Caucasian cooking, the winner of a James Beard Award, and a recipient of the R. T. French Tastemaker Award, Uvezian has contributed articles and recipes to various publications, including Gourmet, Bon Appétit, and Vogue. She and her husband divide their time between the United States and Europe. She is the author of six highly acclaimed cookbooks, including Recipes and Remembrances from an Eastern Mediterranean Kitchen, Cooking from the Caucasus, and The Cuisine of Armenia (published in 1974).

The Cuisine of Armenia, an acknowledged classic, is the first book in any language to offer a comprehensive view of Armenian cookery. A brilliant exploration of one of the world’s most exciting culinary traditions, this landmark volume contains hundreds of splendid recipes, many of them for dishes previously unknown in the West. You will find all the classics in The Cuisine of Armenia: dolma, sarma, keufteh, shish kebab, boereg, lahmajoon, lavash, pideh, choereg, gatah, baklava, bourma, tel kadayif, kurabia, and many more.”

Several of her books have been selections of Book-of-the-Month Club and published internationally. She has contributed articles and recipes to Gourmet, Bon Appetit, Vogue, and other publications.

From The Snack and Drink Encyclopedia:

“Yogurt was introduced to the United States in the first decade of the twentieth century, influenced by Élie Metchnikoff’s The Prolongation of Life; Optimistic Studies (1908); it was available in tablet form for those with digestive intolerance and for home culturing. It was popularized by John Harvey Kellogg at the Battle Creek Sanitarium, where it was used both orally and in enemas, and later by Armenian immigrants Sarkis and Rose Colombosian, who started Colombo and Sons Creamery in Andover, Mass. in 1929. Colombo Yogurt was originally delivered around New England in a horse-drawn wagon inscribed with the Armenian word ‘madzoon’ which was later changed to ‘yogurt.’ Yogurt’s popularity in the United States was enhanced in the 1950s and 1960s, when it was presented as a health food by scientists like Hungarian-born bacteriologist Stephen A. Gaymont. Plain yogurt still proved too sour for the American palate and in 1966 Colombo Yogurt sweetened the yogurt and added fruit preserves, creating ‘fruit on the bottom’ style yogurt. This was successful and company sales soon exceeded $1 million per year. By the late 20th century, yogurt had become a common American food item and Colombo Yogurt was sold in 1993 to General Mills, which discontinued the brand in 2010.”*

Frozen yogurt, the flavorful treat that was practically unheard of only a few years ago is now a staple in many American kitchens. Here is Uvezian’s classic recipe for Coffee Frozen Yogurt:

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

1 1/2 cups raw sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup cold, very strong black coffee

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups plain, whole milk yogurt

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons Grand Marnier or coffee-flavored liqueur, such as Kahlua

Preparation:

In an enameled or stainless steel saucepan, cook the milk over low heat, but don’t allow it to boil. Then remove the pan from the burner and add the sugar, stirring until it dissolves. Now, gradually pour the milk mixture over the beaten eggs, stirring constantly until the ingredients are well blended.

Next, transfer the mixture to the top of a double boiler and cook it, stirring all the while, until it’s thick and smooth. Cool the concoction to room temperature, then add the remaining ingredients and mix them thoroughly. Chill the dessert-to-be for 2 hours, and then churn it in a two-quart freezer.

Makes 1 1/2 quarts.

For this recipe and more frozen yogurt recipes, see:

https://www.myfermentation.com/dairy-and-eggs/frozen-yogurt-recipes-zmpz84jazbut/

Sonia Uvezian

Author Sonia Uvezian

From Nancy Newman at the Chicago Sun-Times:

“Sonia Uvezian has never disappointed me with any of her cookbooks. [She] is an expert on yogurt. The recipes are splendid, from the subtle flavors of Middle Eastern dishes to the spiciness of Indian and Caribbean cooking to the suaveness of French and other European foods….In the appetizers there are so many delicious dishes it would be hard to begin to list them, ranging from dips to yogurt cheese (there is a recipe to make this simple, yet utterly divine, cream cheese which I am using more and more instead of commercial cream cheeses). There are a dozen fragrant soups, 24 wonderful salads, and 11 interesting egg dishes. There are recipes for fish, poultry, meat, pasta, and vegetables. There are sauces, from salad dressings to a yogurt creme Chantilly (a light, refreshing alternative to sweetened whipped cream with about half the calories) and a chocolate yogurt sauce that makes a marvelous frosting. There is a section on bread. She also has recipes for waffles, pancakes and fritters. However, it was the dessert section that started me cooking up a storm. Such wonderful cakes – chocolate, lemon, jam, orange with coconut topping, fruit and banana. A souffled cheesecake with strawberries, a molded yogurt cream, a marvelous coffee mousse, and all kinds of yummy frozen yogurts. I tried the chocolate cake with chocolate yogurt sauce and got raves. It was one of the best chocolate cakes I’ve ever made. If you love yogurt, this is a book for you. If you hate yogurt, this book will convert you, if anything can.”

Note: This Coffee Frozen Yogurt recipe is reprinted from The Book of Yogurt by Sonia Uvezian (published by 101 Productions).  To purchase, go to:

To purchase Sonia Uvezian’s books, go to:

https://www.amazon.com/Sonia-Uvezian/e/B001H9MFGA/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1

