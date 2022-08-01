  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
31

Week

Latest articles of the week
Tatev
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureCommunity

Winged Tatev Is Soaring Toward Hollywood Bowl

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
1
0

By Janice Onanian McMahon

Tatev, an Armenian-New Yorker, a multidisciplinary artist who writes the kind of music and possesses the kind of voice that feels right at home in rock, jazz, soul, Armenian folk, classical and pop, is reaching for ever-higher heights.

She is a film composer, a polyglot, an actor, a published translator, and an educator amongst many other things. Her varied musical influences, interests and inspirations arise from open-minded people, nature, languages, neurological expansion of the mind, travels, dance and love which is the fabric of all creation. Her broad range of talents weave a rich and genre-fluid musical experience, unique in both expression and potential.

As part of the human community that she hopes to create, she has entered the Opening Act 2022 competition, where she is currently ranked within the top 15. Winning this competition would result in a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl concert. She asks for support and votes from all who love her music and support her vision!! To help her, visit theopenact.com/2022/tatev daily and select either the Together Vote or the Free Daily Vote option (with either card confirmation or Facebook log in confirmation) to assure her victory! Voting ends on August 4.

Tatev was born on July 7, 1987, in Armavir, which rests upon the valley of the majestic Mount Ararat, from whose ancient and fertile volcanic soil arises an abundance of fruits and vegetables. She was raised by strong, creative parents amongst the artistic and creative echelons of Armenia.

As a child, Tatev was one of the winners of Do Re Mi competition and subsequently was invited to tour in LA along with her peer and rising star, Sirusho, when she was just 11. As a teenager, Tatev lived in Yerevan and went to a British-oriented high school while playing at jazz clubs with Vahagn Hayrapetyan, Tyoma, Sash and many others until her family immigrated to the U.S. in 2003.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Although nowadays Tatev’s band is based in New York, where she met and has collaborated with Tigran Hamasyan, she keeps strong ties with Armenia where she leads songwriting workshops at TUMO, collaborates with Music of Armenia (which resulted to the 2019 London International Motion Pictures Award for the “Sounds of Sevan” project) and occasionally performs at various music establishments when visiting her family.

At age 12, Tatev had a near-death experience which only strengthened her awareness of the intertwined nature of our common essence and matter. This has caused her to be even more contrarian and rebellious towards the many societal norms, religious institutions, and reductionistic mindsets of our economic/marketing reality that create divisions and separations between people. Tatev is fascinated with the transcending and transforming property of sound and despite her early classical piano/voice and jazz training, she cannot be called a strictly jazz or classical musician. She believes strongly that musicians and all creatives who continuously train themselves to jump into the unknown have an unparalleled power to unite us across all borders, cultures and religions to establish a truly liberated generation of connected individuals throughout the world who understand that sustainable prosperity comes only from lifting each other up, being open to new things, not giving into fears imposed upon us so we can be in tune with the higher logic of our essence upon this beautiful planet.

Visit www.tatevsound.com to learn more about Tatev.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Hollywood Bowl, Singers
People: Tatev
SHARE
Previous Implications of an Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Deal
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.