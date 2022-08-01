Winged Tatev Is Soaring Toward Hollywood Bowl

By Janice Onanian McMahon

Tatev, an Armenian-New Yorker, a multidisciplinary artist who writes the kind of music and possesses the kind of voice that feels right at home in rock, jazz, soul, Armenian folk, classical and pop, is reaching for ever-higher heights.

She is a film composer, a polyglot, an actor, a published translator, and an educator amongst many other things. Her varied musical influences, interests and inspirations arise from open-minded people, nature, languages, neurological expansion of the mind, travels, dance and love which is the fabric of all creation. Her broad range of talents weave a rich and genre-fluid musical experience, unique in both expression and potential.

As part of the human community that she hopes to create, she has entered the Opening Act 2022 competition, where she is currently ranked within the top 15. Winning this competition would result in a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl concert. She asks for support and votes from all who love her music and support her vision!! To help her, visit theopenact.com/2022/tatev daily and select either the Together Vote or the Free Daily Vote option (with either card confirmation or Facebook log in confirmation) to assure her victory! Voting ends on August 4.

Tatev was born on July 7, 1987, in Armavir, which rests upon the valley of the majestic Mount Ararat, from whose ancient and fertile volcanic soil arises an abundance of fruits and vegetables. She was raised by strong, creative parents amongst the artistic and creative echelons of Armenia.

As a child, Tatev was one of the winners of Do Re Mi competition and subsequently was invited to tour in LA along with her peer and rising star, Sirusho, when she was just 11. As a teenager, Tatev lived in Yerevan and went to a British-oriented high school while playing at jazz clubs with Vahagn Hayrapetyan, Tyoma, Sash and many others until her family immigrated to the U.S. in 2003.