From left, Nerses Babayan, Primate Very Rev. Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan, and Hagop Vartivarian
Baikar Weekly Editor and Contributor Meet with New Primate Parsamyan

NEW YORK — Newly elect Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, Very Rev. Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan met with Hagop Vartivarian, Baikar Weekly Editor, and Nerses Babayan, Baikar Senior Contributor, at the Diocesan headquarters in New York City on June 28.

Discussions centered on multiple challenges facing the Diocese and efforts on outreach to the greater community in order to strengthen bonds between the Diocese and various Armenian organizations.

The exchange of ideas were frank and cordial, touching upon contemporary issues and how to solidify the role of the Diocese in providing stewardship to the Armenian community at large.

Fr. Mesrop shared his vision with his interlocutors in bringing different groups together to support programs that boost the dominant role of the Diocese. He also highlighted the role of the Armenian press in the United States in preserving the Armenian identity and cultural heritage, and supporting the Armenian Church. Fr. Mesrop expressed his gratitude to all those who labor intensively to keep Armenian newspapers alive in the diaspora.

Looking optimistically towards the future, the newly elected Primate expressed firm confidence that the Eastern Diocese will reclaim its pivotal role. He shared his ardent beliefs that the Armenian Church safeguards and preserves the Armenian identity and faith.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
