Minister Joly Announces Expansion of Canada’s Diplomatic Presence in Central and Eastern Europe and Caucasus, Including Full Embassy in Armenia

OTTAWA (Global Affairs Canada) — Mélanie Joly, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced on June 29, 2022 an expansion of Canada’s diplomatic presence and capacity in Central and Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

Canada is converting current Canadian offices in Estonia, Lithuania, and Slovakia – countries with strong and growing bilateral ties with Canada and key NATO Allies – into full embassies with resident ambassadors, and strengthening its presence at its embassy in Latvia. These changes will further enhance Canada’s engagement in the region, help counter Russia’s destabilizing activities and increase support for Operation REASSURANCE, part of NATO’s collective defense measures.

In addition, following the mission and report of Stéphane Dion, Canada’s Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe and Ambassador to Germany, on ways to increase Canadian support for Armenian democracy, Canada will also open a full embassy with a resident ambassador in Armenia, allowing for stronger bilateral ties and increased Canadian support for Armenian democracy.

Joly declared: “Transatlantic security is critical to international stability. Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable and horrific invasion of Ukraine has changed the security and diplomatic landscape in Europe, and Canada needs to respond strategically. Building on Canada’s strong relationship with its European partners, the changes announced today will help ensure that we have the tools we need to reinforce Armenian democracy and address some of the greatest security and diplomatic challenges of our time. As a great diplomatic power Canada needs to be on the ground, connected and engaged.”