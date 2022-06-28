Perspectives on the Solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

By Davit Safaryan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
The main question raised by Armenians in Armenia and the diaspora is what fate awaits the Artsakh Armenians after the 44-day war. The Azerbaijani president is boldly announcing that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is already closed and we have now to think about a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Meanwhile, in Armenia passions are high concerning how and to what extent should the Republic of Armenia assist the Artsakh Republic.
The future of the Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians is an explosive issue that can rupture relations between the Armenian political elites, lately strained to the limits of unprecedented confrontation. It is clear that during the 30-year-long history of independence in Armenia no question other than the future of Artsakh could trigger such an emotional response in the overwhelming majority of Armenians over the world. In its potent psychological effect it is comparable only to the issue of the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide. The analysis below is an attempt to systematize the abundant and controversial information on this problem and make some forecasts that would help in formulating the Armenian positions in the international arena.
The Nagorno-Karabakh Problem Is Not Yet Solved
During the past months, Armenian political and social circles have been trying to figure out ways of continuing the struggle for self-determination of the Karabakh Armenians after the defeat in the Second Karabakh War. The negotiation process in the Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijani format brokered by Russia’s president is still on the table.