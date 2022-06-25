NY’s Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School Holds 6th Grade Graduation

BAYSIDE, N.Y. — On Friday, June 17, Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School (HMADS) held its 40th commencement exercises with 6 graduates. The evening began with the procession of 6th graders and led into an opening prayer by Fr. Davit Karamyan, Vicar of St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral in Manhattan.

After a warm welcome by Principal Seta Megherian, the program of recitation, song, reflection and dance was underway. A beautiful display of cultural pride and the arts filled the room with joy and happiness. A special award, the Chenberjian/Boghosian Award for Armenian Educator, was given to Socy Nigdelian for her 15 years of service in teaching Armenian language to our children. This well-deserved award is presented to an Armenian educator each year by Principal Emeritus Zarmine Boghosian.

A special performance and speech was given by Ani Djirdjirian Pilavdjian, class of 2006. Ani is a talented singer and performer and amazed the audience with her beautiful voice, singing Hayee Acher. The graduates then received their diplomas from Mrs. Seta Megherian, Mrs. Maro Jamgotchian and Mrs. Socy Nigdelian. The audience cheered the proud girls for their amazing accomplishments. The graduation program concluded with the emotional and encouraging words of Holy Martyrs Armenian Church pastor Fr. Abraham Malkhasyan. He expressed his gratitude to all our educators and stated that as long as our children speak and pray in Armenian, our nation will be always victorious in all the “battle” fields!