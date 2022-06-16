Clara Yenovkian’s Piróg, an Armenian family favorite

1/2 cube (4 tablespoons) margarine

3 eggs, beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

4 cups flour (approximately)

1/4 cube (2 tablespoons butter to spread between layers of dough)

1/4 cube (2 tablespoons margarine to spread between layers of dough)

1 (8 oz.) jar apricot jam or jelly, apricot/pineapple or plum jam or jelly

Preparation:

Soften yeast in 1/4 cup warm water along with 1 tablespoon sugar. In saucepan, over medium heat, stir in milk and remaining sugar, stirring until dissolved.

In another saucepan, melt 1/2 cube each butter and margarine. Pour into measuring cup to equal 1/2 cup after melting; set aside to cool slightly.

In a large bowl, beat eggs, salt, milk mixture and yeast. Gradually add baking powder, flour and melted butter/margarine and mix until all ingredients are incorporated. Knead mixture with buttered hands. (Dough should be soft but not sticky). Cover and let rise 1 hour.

Melt together the remaining butter and margarine and set aside. Take ¾ of risen dough and roll out very thin; brush with melted butter/margarine. Fold in sides of dough toward center and brush again with melted butter/margarine. Repeat this procedure twice again until dough is about a 5′ square.

Prepare a “10 1/2 x 15 1/2” baking pan with some of the melted butter/margarine. Roll out dough to fit pan.

In a saucepan, warm jam or jelly of your choice. Place dough in prepared pan and spread with warm jam or jelly.

Take the remaining 1/4 dough and roll out to make strips for top of piróg. On a large piece of parchment paper or waxed paper, assemble the strips into a basket-weave pattern to fit the pan. Invert onto the jam/jelly layer and pinch together all edges to seal. Cover and let rise for 1 hour. Brush top of the pastry with a beaten egg. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

If the top of pastry has browned after 20 minutes, cover with a sheet of parchment paper and continue to bake for an additional 10-15 minutes until top and bottom of pastry is golden brown. Cut into squares and serve with hot coffee or tea.

Armenian Coffee (Soorj) From Clarice Krikorian

Armenian coffee (soorj) is an acquired taste that when properly made, takes time and all of your attention. The result is definitely worthwhile. It is a thick, delicious coffee that is certainly not for the faint-hearted. This coffee is also how many Armenians start their day. Like Arabic coffees, the flavor is very strong, and it is a normally unfiltered coffee with a small serving size. In Armenia, they call it haygagan soorj. In Greece, you order an elliniko. And if you were in Lebanon you would say gahwey arabi (https://henryshouseofcoffee.com/soorj/).

Armenian coffee is the most popular hot beverage served after dinner in many households; it is made from pulverized coffee that is found in most Middle Eastern specialty markets. Traditionally, once you have finished your coffee, you are to turn your cup upside down on the saucer. You must then rotate your cup clockwise three times which allows the coffee grounds to form your “fortune.” The cup is then given to the family “expert” at reading the coffee grounds. If your coffee cup sticks to the saucer, the seal is not to be broken signifying good luck is sure to come your way.

“Many of us have heard, and will remember.” The wise words of many seasoned Armenian “fortune tellers” who would almost always begin with the phrase, “Hehroo deghen nahmahg muh beedee kah.” Translated: “From far away, a letter is going to come.” Basically, this would mean that good news is coming your way. My beloved mother-in-law, Rose (Aznive) Krikorian, was our family’s Armenian coffee cup expert. Family members would line up with their cups (pen and paper in their hands), waiting for the news their cups held. Needless to say, my mother-in-law Rose was amazing and, many times, very accurate.

Ingredients:

Water

Pulverized coffee (found in Middle Eastern markets)

Sugar (if desired)

Preparation:

Measure one demitasse cup of cold water for each cup of coffee desired, and pour into a “jazva” or “jazvee” (a long-handled, narrow necked brass or enamel pot), also known as a “sourjaman” or coffee pan. A small saucepan will work just as well.

Heat water until lukewarm, just before it comes to a boil. Add one slightly heaping teaspoon of pulverized coffee and one level teaspoon of sugar (if desired) for each cup of coffee being made. Note: These amounts can be varied according to taste. Stir to dissolve and bring mixture to a boil over high heat then lower heat until foam is formed on top. Place a spoonful of foam in each demitasse cup. Pour in coffee, dividing among the cups and serve.

For information and recipes, go to:

http://www.cocointhekitchen.com/pirog-2/

https://earthtoveg.com/vegan-perok-cake/

https://www.today.com/food/how-make-reddit-s-old-recipe-armenian-perok-cake-today-t203064

https://www.reddit.com/r/Old_Recipes/comments/fxy8n8/ive_been_baking_our_old_family_recipes_during/https://www.aashpazi.com/apricot-

https://www.aashpazi.com/apricot-marmalade-cake

https://www.copymethat.com/r/9K7Ba4ooT/armenian-perok-cake/

https://thearmeniankitchen.com/armenian-coffee-soorj-of-delight-with/

Also see Clarice Krikorian’s “Basterma with Eggs” recipe at: https://mirrorspectator.com/2021/06/03/clarice-krikorians-basterma-with-eggs

/