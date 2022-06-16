Chris Bohjalian Is a Born Storyteller

“I’ve written 24 books, and each one has its own origin story,” the author says.

He’s covered a multitude of historical periods and settings. Why Hollywood this time? “I had this idea after leaving a movie matinee in August 2019. I emerged into the cobalt skies after having been transported in the dark of the cinema, and thought to myself, “My gosh, I love movies. Why have I never written a Hollywood novel?” So, I did.”

The book is as much a suspense thriller as it is a snapshot and discussion of mid-century society and culture. The reader learns almost immediately that most of the characters are going to die, and it then becomes clear that there is a double catastrophe involved; a kidnapping by Russian mercenaries and a vicious attack by wild animals.

“I wanted this book to be a thriller,” he says “I wanted readers to really understand and care about each character, and be turning the pages frantically, wondering who is going to live and who is going to die.

Bohjalian spends a lot of time discussing the backstories of his characters and fleshing out their ambitions, hopes, and anxieties against the backdrop of Golden Age Hollywood, American race relations, Cold War politics, and the struggles of everyday life in the 1960s, particularly among the type of people whose colorful upbringing seems to destine them for the film industry.

“There are lot of reasons why I chose 1964 and East Africa, but the big ones were that I grew up in the 1960s and 1970s and thought it was time to set a book in a period when I was a child; the 1960s was one of Hollywood’s golden ages; and I wanted to place my Hollywood entourage in the midst of the Cold War and on unfamiliar turf. That’s why we have the kidnapping by Russian mercenaries.”

Race plays a major role in the novel, something Bohjalian felt important given the very Eurocentric depictions of Africa in the 19th and 20th century in works by Hemingway and others, to whose work The Lioness is already being compared. “[Hemingway is] the elephant in the room in any “safari” novel of a certain era,” Bohjalian says. “I wanted to be sure that my novel wasn’t “Hemingway’s Africa.” Early into the novel, one of the Tanzanian guides suggests to a guest that in addition to Hemingway, she read Chinua Achebe. It was very important that the novel conveyed that East Africa at the time was breaking free of colonialism. The book is very much about race and social injustice, and the Black characters from both continents experience horrific discrimination in the novel.” The character of Terrance Dutton offers the perspective of a Black American and his backstory delves deep into the racial issues and struggles of 1960s America and Hollywood.

Television Comes Calling

Since the premiere of the television series, “The Flight Attendant,” on HBO Max in 2020, based on the book of the same name, which stars Kaley Cuoco, there has been an increased interest in adapting Bohjalian’s page-turners for the modern long format TV series. (The fact that his first big success, Midwives, was turned into a made-for-TV movie in 2001 starring Sissy Spacek now seems like something from a bygone era.) The Lioness is already in development for a TV series to be produced via Marsh Entertainment and eOne. Another book, The Red Lotus, is also in development with Marsh Entertainment.

The Lioness has been met with wide acclaim by the press. “The reviews have left me a little overwhelmed,” Bohjalian says. He embarked on a book tour, his first since Covid started. “Readers were thrilled to be gathered together again to celebrate what words and reading and books can mean to the soul. Some were literally weeping with joy because, once again, they were with their friends at an event all about books.”

The tour stopped in Watertown on May 18, at the Armenian Museum of America, where Bohjalian appeared in conversation with prize-winning journalist Stephen Kurkjian. “Watertown was fantastic for a lot of reasons. First of all, I was sharing the stage with three-time Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Kurkjian. It doesn’t get better than a conversation with Steve. He’s smart and funny, and he’s seen it all. But it was also a joy because the Armenian Museum of America is a treasure and I love that space. Finally, it was a treat because our community was there and I am always so lifted up and empowered by our community.”

Bohjalian is an absolute success story after years of hard work at his craft, now having published his 23rd novel. He has a new novel projected for next year as well as a play, and the aforementioned TV adaptations in the works. Does he have any advice for aspiring writers?

“Write in the genre you love to read. Read all the time. Write every day. (I wrote my first three novels between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the morning, while working full-time at ad agencies.) Write because you love it, not because you ever hope to get rich.”

As for Bohjalian? “I just keep writing every day and doing the work.”

Reviews of The Lioness and links to purchase this book and his many previous works can be found at Bohjalian’s official website: (https://chrisbohjalian.com).

The book is also available at stores nationwide.