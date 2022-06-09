Armenians Elected to Glendale City Posts

WATERTOWN (LAVote.gov) — In the Glendale, California general municipal election of June 7 for three seats on the city council, the election results indicate that the three incumbents were the winners. Vrej Agajanian received 8,219 votes, or 17.84 percent of the vote; Dan Brotman received 7,885 votes, or 17.11 percent; and Ara Najarian received 7,470 votes, or 16.21 percent. In fourth place was Elen Asatryan, with 6,842 votes or 14.85 percent.

In other Glendale results, Greg Krikorian beat Suzie Abajian to become the city clerk, while Rafi Manoukian ran unopposed with 100 percent of the votes (13,994) to become the new city treasurer.

Three Armenians were elected to the Glendale Unified School District Board of Education: Lerna Amiryans, Armina Gharpetian, and Shant Shahakian.