  TOP STORIES WEEK   23
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
23

Week

Latest articles of the week
Community

Armenians Elected to Glendale City Posts

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
97
0

WATERTOWN (LAVote.gov) — In the Glendale, California general municipal election of June 7 for three seats on the city council, the election results indicate that the three incumbents were the winners. Vrej Agajanian received 8,219 votes, or 17.84 percent of the vote; Dan Brotman received 7,885 votes, or 17.11 percent; and Ara Najarian received 7,470 votes, or 16.21 percent. In fourth place was Elen Asatryan, with 6,842 votes or 14.85 percent.

In other Glendale results, Greg Krikorian beat Suzie Abajian to become the city clerk, while Rafi Manoukian ran unopposed with 100 percent of the votes (13,994) to become the new city treasurer.

Three Armenians were elected to the Glendale Unified School District Board of Education: Lerna Amiryans, Armina Gharpetian, and Shant Shahakian.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous The Pride of the Kurkjians: This Lou Gehrig Day, My Brother — and Best Friend — Is Facing ALS
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.