The Pride of the Kurkjians: This Lou Gehrig Day, My Brother — and Best Friend — Is Facing ALS

When we got to the field at Mount Saint Mary’s, Matt was surprised to see his partner, Katherine, his son, Michael, and his daughter, Lane. My daughter, Kelly, was there, also, as was our close family friend, Mike Toomey, a former player, coach and scout (and one of the best baseball men I have ever met). Matt asked, “Why are they here?”

A few minutes before first pitch, Coach Natoli presented Matt with a CU jersey. On the back were Matt’s name and the number he wore in college: M. Kurkjian 2. It was an emotional moment. Matt was startled, but flattered and deeply honored. He put on the jersey, walked to the mound and, from the dirt at the front of the mound, threw an athletic strike to the plate to senior catcher Tyler Shaffer. So, typical Matt — he refused to fail on a baseball diamond.

And then came one of the most wonderful, most powerful moments I’ve witnessed in 44 years of covering baseball: As he walked off the mound, Matt looked to his right, and the members of his family were all wearing identical CU jerseys with M. Kurkjian 2 written on the back. He looked further to his right and all 47 players on the Catholic University team were lined up, all wearing CU jerseys: M. Kurkjian 2. What a tribute. Matt burst into tears, it was the first time I had seen him cry since his ALS diagnosis. He hugged his family as he wept. He hugged coach Natoli. “This is the best ever,” he said. “I can’t believe they did this for me.”

Matt’s days at CU were the greatest days of his life.

Now he was looking at every player on the CU team wearing a jersey with his name and his number on it. And CU, wearing those jerseys for both games of a doubleheader, naturally won both games. That’s how baseball works.

And then Coach Natoli did it again on April 2. He had Matt throw out the first ball at a doubleheader at CU against Juniata College: another athletic strike, this one to Coach Natoli. Only this time, most of the players from the 1977 championship team were there standing right next to Matt. It was almost as uplifting as the first ball ceremony in October because this time, he was surrounded by his teammates, his boys, CU’s most decorated team.

“Matt is my best friend,” teammate Mark Travaglini said that day. “Matt is an even better teammate.”

This is why baseball is such a beautiful game. It recognizes the big moments. It celebrates its players — honors them. It makes sure they know how many people care. This is what CU baseball has been doing for my family for 50 years.

Our family kept Matt’s diagnosis quiet for several months. He didn’t want anyone feeling sorry for him, or feeling sad when they thought about him. But in February, my son, Jeff, a country music radio show host, and I spoke at an ALS fundraiser in Las Vegas. That day, I received a call from the father of Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty, Mike Piscotty, whose wife, Gretchin, died of ALS in 2019. I received a call from Mike Crawford, the father of San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, who has had a long friendship with the Piscotties and joined their fight. Those are two of so many families in baseball that want to bring awareness, and eventually a cure, to this horrible disease.

At the fundraiser that night, I met Teresa Thurtle, the ALS TDI (Therapy Development Institute) ambassador. She, too, offered any help she could to my family. She lost her father and her grandmother to ALS. Both were 49.

“This is the worst disease to be a part of,” she told me. “But it has the best support system to be a part of.”

Since his diagnosis, Matt and I have heard from many offering help, including former minor league outfielder Drew Robinson, who, in 2020, survived a suicide attempt, and now helps others cope with mental health, illness and tragedy. I spoke with basketball writer Tom Haberstroh, whose mom, Patty, has ALS. Tom had a huge role in making Lou Gehrig Day an annual event in Major League Baseball. ALS patient Chris Snow, a former baseball writer and now an executive for the Calgary Flames, told my brother, “whatever you need, call me, any time.” I hear often from my friend, Chicago Cubs/ESPN broadcaster Jon Sciambi, who runs Project Main St., which supports ALS patients. Jon lost his best friend, Tim Sheehy, to ALS in 2007.

Someday, I will lose my brother and best friend to ALS. My life, and the lives of our entire family, will never be the same. July 12, 2021, changed everything.

I would give anything to have my brother healthy again. But I will never forget the love and support he has received from family, friends and strangers. I will never forget what Coach Natoli has done for my brother and our family. I will never forget Coach Natoli’s words.

Greatest teammate I’ve ever had.

Greatest teammate ever.

That’s my brother and best friend, Matt: The Pride of the Kurkjians.

(Tim Kurkjian is an ESPN Senior Writer. This piece originally appeared on the ESPN.com on June 2, Lou Gehrig Day.)