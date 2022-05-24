Reflections Upon Reading Tamar Asadourian

By Lilit Keheyan
Translated from Armenian to English by Ishkhan Jinbashian
Tamar Asadourian (1980-2020) was diversely talented as an accomplished pianist, author and fine artist. At the age of 16 she had a debut recital at Carnegie/Weill Hall and was received by the New York Concert Review in glowing terms. A selection of her poetry (1992-1994) was published in a small edition in Beirut, Lebanon and her paintings and drawings are represented in collections throughout the United States. Soon, a collection of her writings, poetry and prayers, together with some of her fine art, will be published in a volume entitled I Remember You… by the Naregatsi Art Institute of Yerevan, Armenia. Tamar was the granddaughter of author Hagop H. Asadourian.
She was all too young, barely a few months past her 40th birthday, when she hastened to return to her starting point, to mother nature, from which she had borrowed her entire being, her talents as a poet, painter, and musician. She was as connected to nature as the fruit is to its creator, as the infinitesimal is to the infinite. Deeply, from head to toe, she was immersed in the sacred pool of the Muses. It seems that it was precisely in this self-effacing, almost ascetic devotion that her artistic truth rested.
Tamar’s whole life — her childhood memories, teenage dreams, and the enthrallments she found in nature; her relentless suffering; her profoundly tender relationship with her mother, their mutual love and dedication; and her true faith — all this, everything, she had so thoroughly dissolved into her writings that destiny had become one with the lyre.