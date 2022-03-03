Today, Russia’s brazen attack against Ukraine does not allow any space for that kind of rationale and the flow of desperate and despondent refugees makes it even harder to separate emotions from hard facts and political realities. President Vladimir Putin is caught in a frenzy similar to the one that had afflicted President John F. Kennedy when he discovered in 1962 that the Soviet Union, under Nikita Khrushchev, had deployed nuclear missiles on Cuba, 90 miles from the US mainland. That is how the Cuban Missile Crisis evolved, which brought the world to the brink of nuclear annihilation. That event has not been lost on Vladimir Putin, who has become more and more belligerent as the West pushed NATO closer to the Russian border, by placing nuclear arsenals in Romania and Poland. Ukraine and its interest in joining NATO, or at least not ruling it out, it seems, was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.

After the Maidan Revolution of 2014, Ukraine took the path of joining the European Union and NATO’s alliance. Putin’s antics, over time, were not able to dissuade the leadership in Kyiv to take Russia’s apprehensions seriously, particularly when the West also found an opportunity to face off to contain Russia.

Now all nations will be forced to take sides; for many that are already in the Western fold, that choice will not pose a problem. But countries on Russia’s periphery and the ones which depend heavily on Moscow, will face a deadly dilemma.

At the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Armenian delegate abstained in a vote against Russia, but at the European Council decided to be in minority with Russia. Yerevan has yet to reveal its position on recognizing the independence of breakaway regions of Ukraine but how long it can walk on a tightrope? It cannot antagonize the West either when the European Union has pledged 2.6 billion euros for reconstruction projects which may fall victim to political decisions.

Turkey criticized Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and earlier it had publicly pledged that it would abide by its NATO obligations if and when Russia attacks Ukraine. Since the war, however, its only position statement has been that Turkey cannot afford to lose the friendship of either Ukraine or Russia. On the other hand, Turkey has given equivocal responses to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to close the Dardanelles Straits to Russian warships. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu has stated that Turkey has to find out whether this is a war or a special military operation to be able to determine if the Montreux Convention applies to this situation. (Even Georgia has been scared into pledging not to participate in sanctions against Russia.)

Thus far, the end game of the war is not visible; however, during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Putin stated that a settlement could be reached if Ukraine decides to become a neutral country and recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea. But that statement seems to be disingenuous, as Moscow’s intent is to turn Ukraine into a “union state” along with Belarus. Should that happen, next in line would be Armenia, perhaps also Georgia and some of the Central Asian Turkic republics.