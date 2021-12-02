Every political development in the Caucasus has an existential significance for Armenia. That is why the news media was in a frenzy while the political establishment was caught in a sadistic self-flagellating mood, during the course of the ebb and flow of politics in Armenia.
Many analysts who serve a specific political agenda do a disservice to the country; only those who dare to speak the painful truth can provide useful guidance and a realistic vision to the public. For example, recently, dour-faced analyst Alexander Iskandaryan was maintaining, during a panel program on Azatutyun TV, that Armenia, as the defeated party, is not in a position to dictate the agenda in the negotiations with its adversaries.
Since November 9, 2020, Armenia has been forced to sit down with the Azerbaijani enemy to sort out the situation after the 44-day war, which has changed the balance of power in the region.
Dmitri Trenin of the Carnegie Moscow Center, in the afterword to a Russian-language book, Storm Over the Caucasus, published by the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, stated: “The second Karabakh war, which broke out in the fall of 2020, was a turning point, and not only for its participants, Armenia and Azerbaijan. It changed the political and military balance in the South Caucasus. … It is Turkey, Iran and Israel, rather than the United States and Europe, which now hold growing influence over what happens in Azerbaijan and Armenia — and between them. This should focus Russian policy on the search for more appropriate approaches to the country’s South Caucasus neighbors in the broader context of the Middle East rather than the post-Soviet or Russia-West context.”
However, many in Armenia, in a Cold War mindset, believe that the alternative to Russia is the West and the democratic values of other nations. The fact that the West sustains medieval potentates in the Middle East, despite its stated values of democracy and justice, just shows how disingenuous its double standard is.
Developments in the Caucasus are happening at a dizzying pace and it is very hard to keep up with them.