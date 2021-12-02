Few Details Available from Pashinyan, Putin, Aliyev Talks, Deemed Positive by Participants

MOSCOW (RFE/RL) — The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to move towards starting a process of delimitating and demarcating their Soviet-era border and pursue unblocking of all economic and transport links in the region as a result of Russia-hosted talks on Friday.
In a trilateral statement released after their meeting in Sochi Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, in particular, that they have agreed “to take steps to increase the level of stability and security on the Armenian- “Azerbaijani border and to work towards the creation of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia with its subsequent demarcation with the consultative assistance of the Russian Federation at the request of the parties.”
The statement said that the parties also agreed “to intensify joint efforts aimed at the earliest possible resolution of the remaining tasks arising from the statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021” that includes the resumption of all economic and transport links in the South Caucasus.
“We have emphasized the need to launch specific projects as soon as possible in order to tap the economic potential of the region. The Russian Federation will continue to provide all necessary assistance in the interest of normalizing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, creating an atmosphere of trust between the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples, as well as building good-neighborly relations in the region,” the statement added.
After their talks that, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, lasted for about three hours, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia also made statements for the press, in which all described the meeting as positive.
“We have worked very constructively today. It was a deep analysis of the current situation, “said Putin, adding that agreements had been reached” on a number of key issues. “