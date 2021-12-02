Few Details Available from Pashinyan, Putin, Aliyev Talks, Deemed Positive by Participants

“Today we had a very detailed and I would say frank conversation on issues of border delimitation and demarcation and unblocking of transport arteries. We openly discussed our plans, we openly discussed issues that cause concern with both sides. The most important thing is that the decisions that we’ve made in the issue of settling disputes, differences will contribute to a more secure and predictable situation in the South Caucasus, “he said.

Aliyev said that Baku also sees willingness from the Armenian side “to create preconditions for the situation in the region to become more predictable.”

“I have repeatedly said that in Azerbaijan we feel like turning over the page of many years of confrontation with Armenia to begin a stage of normal interaction,” Aliyev said. ”I think our meeting will lead to good results that will not make us wait for too long.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his remarks described the meeting as “very positive,” saying that “we have, in fact, discussed all issues of the agenda.”

“This was not a meeting to hide problems. This was a meeting during which we openly discussed all issues. I want to point out that it is very positive that on many issues we clarified our positions, and it turned out that on some issues we have no misinterpretations as it would seem before this meeting. I want to say that, indeed, we stated that in regards to the issue of the opening of all transport and economic links in the region we have a common idea as to how these links will work, “Pashinyan said.

“On the whole, I too assess today’s talks very positively. I think we can expect concrete results if we manage to build on the dynamics of our talks, “Pashinyan said.

“I reaffirm the readiness of Armenia and its government that has received a mandate from the people of Armenia to open a peaceful era for our country and our region. This is what we are striving for and today’s meeting is beneficial for the realization of this agenda, “the Armenian leader added.

“Unfortunately, not all issues have been settled. I know about tragic incidents at the borders in which people have been killed and wounded on both sides. These are things that require special attention on our part. ”Strictly speaking, it is for this purpose that we’ve also gathered together today, that is, to avoid such incidents in the future,” Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin.

“The goal of all our efforts is to create conditions for the revival of the region, for people there to feel secure and be able to engage in economic activities, which will have a favorable impact on the living standards of people in both countries. It also has a great importance to Russia, considering the special nature of relations it has with Armenia and Azerbaijan. For centuries we lived as part of a common state. We have deep historical ties. One would not want these ties to be destroyed. On the contrary, we should seek to restore and maintain them in the future, “Putin said.

The Armenian leader said that despite the fact that the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is neither delimitated nor demarcated, “the state frontier still exists.”

Pashinyan also said that the point of the ceasefire agreement concerning the return of all prisoners of war and other detainees has not been fully implemented by Azerbaijan yet. He also reiterated Yerevan’s position that Nagorno-Karabakh settlement should proceed within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Minsk Group.

Pashinyan and Aliyev are scheduled to meet in Brussels on December 15 on the sidelines of the European Union’s Eastern Partnership Summit. The two leaders agreed on the meeting following talks with European Council President Charles Michel last week.