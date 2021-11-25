  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
47

Week

Latest articles of the week
Recipes

Jon Koobation’s Roasted Pork Loin Stuffed with Spinach, Jalapenos and Blue Cheese

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
1
0

FRESNO — “Pork is a versatile cut of meat and easy to prepare, says Fresno’s award-winning chef Jon Koobation, a retired restaurateur and author. Jon grew up in the farming town of Dinuba, California, the eldest of four children to Ed and Mary Koobation. His parents gave each of their children abiding love and instilled in them at an early age a sense of responsibility and a solid work ethic. Jon is the former chef/proprietor, owner and head chef at the acclaimed Jon’s Bear Club in Reedley, Calif. for several decades until his retirement in 2013.*

Jon’s Roasted Pork Loin Stuffed with Spinach, Jalapenos and Blue Cheese is featured in Cooking With Jon, his engaging cookbook published in 2017. “My cookbook is the child I never had; that is, it is warm, cold, sweet, spicy and savory, but most importantly, shared with love,” he says. Cooking With Jon is a tribute to his extraordinary culinary history, and includes many of his signature recipes along with family photos, memories and recollections about his life, career, and growing up with devoted Armenian parents and grandparents. He shares family traditions and his love for great food for readers to enjoy.

One interviewer of Jon’s cookbook says, “I fondly remember eating traditional Armenian cuisine at Jon’s parent’s home in Dinuba. Jon inherited the love of cooking from his mother and grandmother. I was thrilled when I learned that Jon had published a cookbook. My husband and I recently hosted an Armenian dinner party which featured Jon’s shish kebab and rice pilaf. The lamb was moist and very flavorful and the rice pilaf had a rich flavor due to the Swanson’s chicken broth and butter. If you make these recipes, follow Jon’s directions and do not substitute with other ingredients. I had always used a robust red wine to marinate the lamb, but Jon’s recommendation to use cream sherry gave the meat a much smoother and rich flavor. The layout of the cookbook is beautiful, and a delight to work from, and I look forward to trying many more of his recipes.”

The Bear Club has been around since 1935, when it began as a small bar, serving mostly farmers and farm laborers behind a grocery store. As a young man, Jon first worked as a prep cook and sous chef at major Lake Tahoe-area restaurants before returning to Reedley. He worked at the famous Vallis’ Restaurant in Kingsburg, the Redwood Inn of Sultana, Dinuba Ranch, and at the Swedish Mill in Kingsburg. In 1973, he applied to The Culinary Institute of America, but he enrolled too late for the fall semester. He accepted a position as a chef at The Bear Club that same year. In 1985, he became the owner until his retirement.

Through the 1970s and mid-1980s, Jon’s restaurant established itself as a fine steakhouse featuring outstanding food and friendly customer service. “Using the freshest ingredients available each season was valued and expected by our guests, and one of the reasons they chose to return again and again for this sensational pork recipe,” he adds.

“The recipe was created for the Women In Ag symposium at the World Ag Expo in Tulare, California,” says Jon. “After the demonstration we would serve sample tastings to 150-200 attendees. I conducted demonstrations for the World Ag Expo for 27 years. It was a lot of fun and an opportunity to get out of the kitchen and do some PR. I was originally introduced to the Women In Ag Expo by Greg and David Vartanian (from The Vintage Press Restaurant in Visalia), who were the original presenters.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“As we age, our tastes evolve,” adds Jon. “I remember, as a child, how much my father liked blue cheese dressing. I didn’t understand how its offensive odor and pungent flavor could even be edible. Likewise, a homemade vinaigrette he appreciated was unacceptable to me as a small child. Eventually, I was savoring both dressings as much as my father.”

 

Ingredients:

2 pounds boneless pork loin, trimmed

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper

2 ounces fresh spinach leaves, chopped

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced

4 ounces crumbled blue cheese

1 large clove garlic, minced

With a sharp knife, cut the pork loin lengthwise (butterfly) being careful not to cut all the way through. Open and season with salt and fresh pepper, mix remaining ingredients together and place down the center of the pork and close. Tie with butchers twine and season outside with salt and pepper. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven until an internal temperature of 160 degrees is reached. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes.

 

Sundried Tomato Polenta:

3 cups boiling water or chicken broth

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

1 cup instant polenta

4 tablespoons chopped sundried tomato in oil

2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup heavy cream

In a heavy bottomed stainless steel saucepan, season water and gradually add polenta to the boiling water and stir with a wooden spoon. Lower temperature and continue stirring until the polenta becomes soft. About 8-10 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and stir until smooth.

 

Honey Mustard Beurre Blanc:

1 shallot, minced

1/2 cup white wine

2 tablespoons heavy cream

2 tablespoons honey mustard

4 ounces cold butter (cut into pieces)

 

In a heavy stainless steel saucepan over medium heat, reduce wine and shallot until almost dry, add cream and reduce by half, add honey mustard to combine. With the heat on low, whisk the butter into the pan until all is combined. Remove from the heat and keep warm.

To serve: In the center of a warm plate, place a spoon of polenta with two slices of pork loin alongside and drizzle honey-mustard sauce around. Serve with your favorite vegetable. Serves 4.

*Jon received the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award in the California Restaurant Association’s “Best of the Valley” awards. Cookbook recipes include: Chicken George, Lebanese Lentils and Rice, Baja Cobb Salad, JBC Crab Cakes, Braised Lamb Shanks with Bulgur Pilaf, Cabbage Dolma with Beef and Lamb, Meyer Lemon Homemade Ice Cream, Cracked Wheat and Kale Salad, Herb-Seared Lamb Tenderloin with Eggplant Caviar and Basil Oil, Lulu Kebab, and the legendary Grandma Bazarian’s Shish Kebab. (https://mirrorspectator.com/2021/01/07/recipe-corner-heroine-hatoon-bazarians-shish-kebab-recipe/).

ORDER TODAY: Enjoy professional recipes you can make at home from this highly respected chef. Contact Jon at: chefjonkoobation@gmail.com to order his cookbook and for a personally signed copy. His cookbook is also available for sale at The Market Grocery Store and at Sam’s Deli & Cucina in Fresno, California.

 

For Jon’s recipes featured in The Armenian Mirror-Spectator Newspaper, go to: https://mirrorspectator.com/?s=jon+koobation

For more recipes, go to:
https://m.facebook.com/Cooking-With-JON-290341461421629/

References:

https://www.facebook.com/jon.ekoobation
https://www.facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9/dinner-with-jon-koobation/379943889
501007/

https://kingsriverlife.com/08/23/interview-with-local-chef-jon-koobatian/

https://www.fresnobee.com/living/food-drink/bethany-clough/article203558989. html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oenCEG35hZc

 

SHARE
Previous HALO Trust Saving Lives In Artsakh
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.