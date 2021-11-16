Azerbaijani Incursions Close to Breaking Armenia’s ‘Spine’

By Gevorg Gyulumyan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

[NOTE: This article was written prior to the November 16 clashes (see here and here), but is still relevant for understanding the course of events.]

YEREVAN – On November 14, Azerbaijan’s armed forces committed one more in a series of aggressive acts. At 1 p.m. local Yerevan time, Azerbaijani forces at the country’s frontier advanced towards the borders of the municipality of Sisian in the province of Syunik and took control of four Armenian bases or strongholds about 1-2 kilometers inside the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Sasun Danielyan, a historian and archaeologist who has studied Armenian architecture for many years, including in Syunik, and knows this area well.

Danielyan stated that the Azerbaijani action in Syunik province was not simply an attempt at advancing territorially. He said, “Armenia’s spine is separated from its head only by a 20-kilometer strip of territory. Just now, according to information which I have received, the ‘Turks’ have advanced approximately two km. forward from the eastern side of that strip.”