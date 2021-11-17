A Critical Exclusive: Celeste Nazeli Snowber: On Motherhood, History and Longing

“The Marrow of Longing”: a strange but fitting title for an idiosyncratic and ultimately satisfying book of poetry. Dancer, poet, professor, spiritualist: Celeste Nazeli Snowber is a polymath and interdisciplinary artist who has created her own unique creative identity. When her poems hit, as in “Beneath the Skin of Plum Black” they are lovely, heartfelt pieces that penetrate the reader’s consciousness deeper perhaps than those of more established wordsmiths. This poem encapsulates much of what Snowber expresses elsewhere about food, tradition and familial love:
“Aromas took second place
to hues of dark purple
it was your colours
my mother was
in love with.
Eggplant.
Jeweled in sautéed onions
adorned with red
pepper, a hint
of green parsley
a slice of lamb.
Plum black
you are love marinated
in drips of oil
tenderized in
the h/earth
in a New England kitchen.”
Later on in the poem, Snowber’s mother offers a culinary lesson that the poet passes down to the reader:
Never leave the pan without
a hint of green, she said,
Look how stunning the red
Pepper accents blackened violet