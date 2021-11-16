Military Developments in Armenia

By Gevorg Gyulumyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN – The Azerbaijani aggression of November 15 directed towards Syunik Province took on another dimension during the afternoon of November 16. At approximately 1 p.m. Yerevan time, Azerbaijani armed groups attacked in several directions with the use of armored vehicles, artillery and firearms of various calibers. During a period of about five hours, the Armenian side lost lives. According to the government’s official report, only one person was killed while there are also wounded and an unknown number of captives.
The Azerbaijanis also had losses: according to accessible open sources, there were 14 dead, 37 wounded and 5 soldiers whose fates are unknown.
During the day, Armenian defense forces issued videos in which Armenian forces could be seen attacking Azerbaijani armored vehicles. It is claimed that six such vehicles were destroyed, along with one military transport vehicle and a radio-electronic complex.
The situation remains tense. There are gatherings of forces at the border zone of Gegharkunik Province which is next to Karvachar. In an interview of the Mirror-Spectator with the leader of the enlarged community of Geghamasar, Hakob Avetyan, the latter stated that today the ceasefire regime was also broken in the directions of Sot and Verin Shorzha.