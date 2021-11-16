Armenia Confirms Casualties, Loss of Military Posts in Clashes with Azerbaijan; Ceasefire Reached

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Russian mediation led to a ceasefire starting at 18:30 Yerevan time on Tuesday, November 16 after border clashes. Armenia has confirmed casualties — both killed and wounded soldiers — as a result of border clashes with Azerbaijan, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, November 16.
In a statement the ministry said that information about casualties was still being specified. It added that Armenian armed forces also lost two military posts as a result of fighting along the border.
“As of 4 p.m., the situation on the eastern border of Armenia continues to remain extremely tense,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said.
Earlier, military authorities in Yerevan had confirmed that four Armenian soldiers were wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani armed forces.
Baku has so far reported about two wounded Azerbaijani soldiers.
After days of reported incidents along their volatile border, intense fighting erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 16, with both sides accusing each other of provoking and starting the conflict.