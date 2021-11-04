ACF Releases The Foundation Papers 10

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The Armenian Cultural Foundation announces the release of Foundation Papers No.10 dedicated to the celebration of 110th anniversary of the birth of Alan Hovhaness (1911-2000), one of the 20th century’s great composers. A concert held virtually on April 17, 2021 and internationally in collaboration with renown pianist Alessandra Pompili of Manchester, the United Kingdom, showcased the event, co-sponsored by the Amaras Art Alliance and the Friends of Armenian Culture Society.

The publication includes complete texts of the talks delivered during the event: “Recollections of Alan Hovhaness,” reminiscences of the Hovhaness family in his hometown Arlington by Alan’s childhood friend and neighbor Dr. Jack Johnston growing Arlington, also, “Hovhaness,” by Dr. Pasquale Tassone, former music director of the Arlington High school where Hovhaness graduated in 1929. The Paper also includes two academic papers by musicologists specializing on the life and career of Hovhaness: “Hovhaness in India,” by Dr. Craig Parker of Kansas State University, and “Alan Hovhaness and Japan,” by Dr. W. Anthony Sheppard, Marylin and Arthur Levitt Professor of Music at Williams College.

The program highlighted three live performances of pieces by the composer, Yeraz (Dream, Op. 56 no. 2), Lament (Op. 25 No. 2), and Greek Rhapsody (Op. 63, No.1) in a podcast from London, Manchester, and Reykjavík, Iceland, by renowned classical music performers included violinist Levon Chilingirian, founder of the Chilingirian String Quartet, clarinetist Einar Jóhannesson, and pianist Alessandra Pompilli These pieces and the event in its entirety are on YouTube and will be embedded in the ACF’s new website to be launched in the future.

The Foundation Papers is a periodic publication dedicated to the documentation and dissemination of scholarly presentations of events organized by ACF. The publication of these texts serves two purposes: First, to provide a forum for broader exposure of the views of these scholars and intellectuals, and second, to contribute to cultural life in general, and the field of the Armenian Studies in particular. Also, their printing responds to various requests of audiences and patrons about the availability of the texts.

Copies of the Foundation Paper No.10 can be purchased from the Cultural Foundation. Orders can be made by contacting the ACF at armeniancultural.fdn@gmail.com.