Toward Purpose: Commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the Peace of Art Organization

YEREVAN – The 25th anniversary of the Peace of Art organization was celebrated at the Imperium Plaza in Yerevan on October 11 at an event called Toward Purpose.
Writer and poet Mary Poghosyan, the host of the event, began by greeting those present, adding: “Today marks the 25th anniversary of the installation of the first billboard which was unveiled in 1996 in Cambridge, MA, calling on the United States to recognize the Armenian Genocide. We are proud to announce today that we have achieved our goal of recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the United States.”
Heghine Gevorgyan’s Speech
Heghine Gevorgyan, the representative of the Peace of Art organization in Armenia, made an opening speech. She explained that the Peace of Art organization was founded in Boston, MA, in 2004 and is listed with the Massachusetts Secretary of State, but has been active since 1996 with the installation of the first billboard. The Peace of Art organization is dedicated to the peacekeepers and implementers of the world peace, as well as to those who had the courage to risk their lives for the welfare of humanity. It is a non-profit educational organization that uses the universal language of art to raise awareness of the human condition and contribute to the peaceful resolution of conflicts. It serves art for the sake of peace and has no political, partisan or religious orientation, focusing on the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Since the foundation of the organization, she continued, it has not requested or received any funding from individual, state or other sources. All the needs of the organization have been sponsored by Daniel Varoujan Hejinian’s personal efforts and means.
Having worked with Hejinian since 2013 and representing the Peace of Art organization in Armenia, she briefly presented his work as follows.