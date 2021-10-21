NYC Opera Conductor Constantine Orbelian Honored at Diocesan Center

In congratulating Maestro Orbelian, Bishop Daniel eloquently noted that “in music, we become one with God. That’s especially true of the music of the Armenian Church, which is a stirring reminder of one’s faith in the Lord.” He then presented the guest of honor with a silver bowl crafted by artist Michael Aram.

Officials of the New York City Opera were also in attendance — among them its General Director Michael Capasso, who remarked that, “We found the right person at the right time,” and praised Orbelian for his “musicianship and elegance. He will take this legendary opera house to the next level of brilliance.”

Christopher Nazarian, the well-known bass singer from Australia who has been a soloist in the St. Vartan Cathedral Choir, delighted the audience with Zaccaria’s aria from “Nabucco,” followed by a powerful rendition of Hayastan by Gomidas, which elicited cheers from crowd.

Bringing the Best of Armenian Music to New York

In his appreciative remarks, Constantine Orbelian thanked all the organizers of the evening, and recalled that he brought many of his friends and colleagues to Armenia during his five years as music director and conductor of Yerevan’s State Opera House.

He stated that his current goal was to bring the best of Armenian music to New York, and he is especially intent on mounting a performance of the opera Anoush. This announcement brought a loud ovation. He added that “some of the most sought-after singers are Armenian.”

Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, a special guest of Bishop Daniel, offered remarks in Armenian and English, poetically stating that “the source of Maestro’s God-given gift is the land of Mount Ararat, the breeze of the Divine Voice making the covenant with Noah, and the centuries-old spirit of creativity, suffering, and longing for peace and prosperity by the Armenian nation.”

He prayed that “the beneficent Lord would grant Maestro Orbelian’s baton the power to promote serenity in the hearts of audiences, and orient them towards good works.”

Dignitaries attending the reception included Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Nations Mher Margarian; Honorary Consul of Armenia in the Midwest Oscar Tatosian; Metropolitan Opera Board of Directors Chair Ann Ziff; benefactors Harry and Suzanne Toufayan; and representatives from the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) and the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA).

Zaven Khanjian characterized Constantine Orbelian’s prominent role on the New York cultural scene as a kind of victory for Armenians, which will “continue to inspire us and move us forward.”

For Gaiane Danilian, the occasion was “a wonderful chance to see so many Armenians. Maestro Orbelian has given a new breath to the New York City Opera with his desire to bring operas from Armenia to New York.”

Dr. Tavit Najarian called the evening “remarkable. I am so proud that a man of such talent will grace the stage of one of the most respected opera houses. We look to him to conduct ‘Anoush’ opera in New York, and to make Armenia’s fantastic historical and cultural heritage available to American audiences.”