AYC Raise Funds on the Links for Youth Groups in Washington

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The Armenian Youth Center of Greater Washington (AYC) hosted their Fourth Annual Golf Outing in support of local American-Armenian youth charities on Monday, October 4, at the Norbeck Country Club in Rockville, MD in the rebranded Armenian Youth Center Golf Fore Kids Charity Golf Outing.

The AYC Golf Committee has announced that they had a very successful event in terms of selling out the golf outing with 167 golf slots purchased and hosting 136 golfers. In addition to the golfers, there was a significant showing of volunteers and community members attending the dinner. The AYC Golf Committee put on a Coronavirus-conscious event that was enjoyed by all and raised over $30,000.

As part of the awards ceremony, The AYC Golf Outing Host Committee presented checks in the amount of $2,000 to the Shnorhali Sunday School of St. Mary’s Armenian Church as well $2,000 the Washington, DC Chapter of Homenetmen following their submission of a grant request in support of their missions on behalf of the Local DC American-Armenian youth, regardless of church or political party affiliation.

Local Washington, DC American-Armenian youth organizations are encouraged to apply for future grants through a competitive process through requesting a form via the AYC Golf Outing Website: https://birdease.com/AYCGolf

This event is now a staple in the Washington, DC community and organizers all look forward to the 5th Anniversary of the Golf Outing to take place in the autumn of 2022, following the Committee securing the date and location for the event.