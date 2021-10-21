  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Dr. Nubar Berberian
2021 TCA Dr. Nubar Bereberian Trust Fund Awards Recipients Announced

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WATERTOWN —  The management of  Tekeyan Cultural Association’s “Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund” has announced the names of Armenian students awarded in 2021 for their academic studies . They are:

Elena Azadian Martinez, from Boynton Beach, Fla., studying at Georgetown University, Washington, DC, majoring in  international politics and government.

David Melikian, from Yerevan, Armenia, studying in American University of Armenia, majoring in politics and governance.

Noted journalist and Armenian activist Dr. Nubar Berberian passed away on November 23, 2016. His estate has been bequeathed to the Tekeyan Cultural Association, Inc. The Board of Directors of TCA decided to establish the “Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund” and publish a compilation of his Armenian language articles and editorials and use the annual interest to give awards to college students of Armenian descent from all over the world who major in either international law or political science .

To apply for the 2022 awards, email tcadirector@aol.com.

