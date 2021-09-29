St. Nersess Seminary’s Deacons’ Training Held in Western Diocese for First Time

DUNLAP, Calif. – St. Nersess Seminary’s Deacons’ Training Program was held in the Western Diocese for the first time this year. It took place from August 8-14 at Hye Camp and was organized and led by Fr. Gomidas Zohrabian. Ten participants took part in the training from various parishes. There were daily morning and evening prayer services, deacons’ training classes, Bible studies, Armenian language classes, and lectures. Dn. Barlow Der Mugrdechian, Ph.D., taught Armenian language and history classes. Fr. Zaven Markosyan, Fr. Mashdots Keshishian, Rev. Fr. Vazgen Movsesian, Fr. Haroutioun Tachejian, Fr. Yessai Bedros, and Dn. Aris Sevak instructed Bible studies and some deacons’ training classes, as well as participated in the prayer services. On Friday morning, Fr. Yessai celebrated the Divine Liturgy.

Janice Hendrix, Yn. Roberta Hairabedian, and Salpy Adams volunteered as the kitchen crew for the duration of the program. Thanks to them, the participants had traditional Armenian food, along with other delicious meals.

Overall, the program was a great learning experience for both the participants and their mentors, who bonded over faith, heritage, and tradition. Most importantly, they shared the same love in serving God. The St. Nersses Deacons’ Training Program in the Western Diocese was a success, and the participants are eager to return next year.