Tekeyan Cultural Association Central Board Delegation Holds Meetings in Los Angeles

ALTADENA, Calif. – Edmond Y. Azadian, president of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada (TCA), and TCA Central Board member Mihran Minassian during a working visit to Los Angeles met with various community leaders as well as local TCA executives in mid-September.

They had meetings with Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, the Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles, officials of the Armenian American Museum in Glendale. On September 17, they participated in a special dinner with local TCA chapter leaders and members, TCA Central Board members, members of the TCA Beshgeturian Center Administrative Committee, and TCA West Coast Executive Secretary Mayda Kuredjian, at which the latter, Amb. Baibourtian, and Azadian spoke. Baibourtian praised the cultural and patriotic role of TCA, while Azadian spoke on its activities in Armenia, its assistance to Lebanon, and its work in North America as well.